Technology News
loading

Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Sold Out in India, Company Scales Up Production

Oppo Reno 10x Zoom comes with a triple rear camera setup.

By | Updated: 27 June 2019 17:47 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Sold Out in India, Company Scales Up Production

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Oppo has scaled up the production capacity of its recently-launched smartphone Reno 10x Zoom which has been sold out, to better meet the growing demand, the company said on Wednesday. Oppo is also extending offers for all the customers wherein they can get cashback of Rs. 2,500 at offline channels from July 8-July 20. The smartphone would soon be available across online and offline stores.

The Reno 10x Zoom comes with a 6.6-inch panoramic AMOLED display and is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 855 chip. The device is equipped with the new camera technology and design. The rear optics include 48-megapixel, 13-megapixel, and 8-megapixel shooter, while the front has been equipped with soft light along with a 16-megapixel camera.

Other specifications of the device include up to 8GB RAM, up to 256GB storage, and 3D-curved glass for aesthetics and protection. The Oppo Reno 10X Zoom runs the company's own ColorOS 6, based on Android 9 Pie.

The smartphone also gets a USB-C port, and a 4,065mAh battery with Oppo's patented VOOC 3.0 fast charging support. The device is 9.3mm thick, and weighs 210 grams.

Meanwhile, Oppo Reno 10x Zoom is receiving a new software update that brings the latest June 2019 Security patch and a few camera optimisations. The software update is rolling out to India users. The most notable change in the update is the addition of a new AI Night Mode that lets users take better photos in low light areas. The new Oppo Reno 10x Zoom update is being released over-the-air and will reach all users over the next few days.

Written with inputs from IANS

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Oppo Reno 10x Zoom

Oppo Reno 10x Zoom

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent performance
  • Versatile cameras with 6x optical zoom
  • Very good screen
  • Highly competitive pricing
  • Bad
  • Bulky and heavy
  • Low light camera performance could have been better
  • Lacks wireless charging
  • Bloatware and spammy notifications
Read detailed Oppo Reno 10x Zoom review
Display6.60-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 855
Front Camera16-megapixel
Rear Camera48-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM6GB
Storage128GB
Battery Capacity4065mAh
OSAndroid 9.0 Pie
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
Further reading: Oppo, Oppo Reno 10x Zoom
Gadgets 360 Staff The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Fortnite Content Update for Patch v9.30 Adds Revolver, Brings Back Pump Shotgun
Google, University of Chicago Sued Over Data Sharing
Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Sold Out in India, Company Scales Up Production
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

6GB RAM
TRENDING
  1. Airtel Offers Free Netflix, Amazon Prime Subscriptions to Broadband Users
  2. Motorola One Vision Review
  3. Game of Thrones, Marvel Stars Join Netflix’s Dark Crystal Prequel Series
  4. Debris From India’s ASAT Missile Test Still in Earth’s Orbit: Astronomer
  5. Realme’s 64-Megapixel Camera Sample Shows a Lot of Promise
  6. LG W10, W30, W30 Pro Debut in India With 4,000mAh Battery, AI Cameras
  7. Realme 2 Pro, Realme C1, Realme U1 Discounts and More Deals in Realme Sale
  8. Lenovo Laptops Now ‘Made to Order’, Fully Customisable in India Online
  9. Xiaomi Reveals Mi CC9 Dark Blue Planet Variant Ahead of Launch
  10. OnePlus Opens Applications for OnePlus 7 Series Closed Beta Programme
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.