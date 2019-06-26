Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Starts Receiving Software Update With AI Night Mode, June Security Patch, More in India

Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Starts Receiving Software Update With AI Night Mode, June Security Patch, More in India

The size of the new Oppo Reno 10x update is 247MB.

By | Updated: 26 June 2019 18:55 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Starts Receiving Software Update With AI Night Mode, June Security Patch, More in India

Oppo Reno 10x Zoom update also packs stability improvements

Highlights
  • The firmware version of the latest update is CPH1919EX_11_A.10
  • The update brings a new AI Night Mode for better low-light photos
  • It improves operator compatibility, optimises network stability

Oppo Reno 10x Zoom is now receiving a new software update that brings the latest June 2019 Security patch and a few camera optimisations. The software update is rolling out to India users, and Gadgets 360 can confirm that it has already arrived on our review unit. The most notable change in the update is the addition of a new AI Night Mode that lets users take better photos in low light areas. Like all updates, the new Oppo Reno 10x Zoom update is being released over-the-air and will reach all users over the next few days.

The CPH1919EX_11_A.10 update is rolling out to Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Edition users in India. The update size is 247MB, and it is recommended that you install it as soon as you receive it. The update, as mentioned, brings the latest June 2019 Android Security patch, camera optimisations, and stability improvements. The changelog suggests that the update also adds a new AI Night Mode, improves the compatibility of some operators, and optimises network stability.

Once the update arrives onto your phone, you should receive a notification. You can even check for the update manually by going into Settings and checking for update.

Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Edition price in India, specifications

The Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Edition price in India starts at Rs. 39,990 for its 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage variant, going up to Rs. 49,990 for its 8GB RAM/ 256GB storage variant. The Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Edition comes with a 6.6-inch panoramic AMOLED display. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 855 SoC, paired with 6GB and 8GB RAM options.

In terms of optics, the Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Edition has a triple rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 (0.5-inch) sensor along with an f/1.7 lens and laser autofocus. The camera setup houses a 13-megapixel secondary sensor with a periscope telephoto lens on top and an 8-megapixel tertiary sensor with a super wide-angle lens. The camera setup of the Oppo Reno 10x Zoom offers 16-160mm full focal length coverage to enable 10x lossless optical zoom.

The Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Edition has 128GB and 256GB of inbuilt storage options. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, dual GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. Besides, the phone packs a 4,065mAh battery with VOOC 3.0 support. It measures 162x77.2x9.3mm and weighs 210 grams.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Oppo Reno 10x Zoom

Oppo Reno 10x Zoom

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent performance
  • Versatile cameras with 6x optical zoom
  • Very good screen
  • Highly competitive pricing
  • Bad
  • Bulky and heavy
  • Low light camera performance could have been better
  • Lacks wireless charging
  • Bloatware and spammy notifications
Read detailed Oppo Reno 10x Zoom review
Display6.60-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 855
Front Camera16-megapixel
Rear Camera48-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM6GB
Storage128GB
Battery Capacity4065mAh
OSAndroid 9.0 Pie
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
Further reading: Oppo Reno 10X Zoom Edition, Oppo Reno 10X Zoom Edition Update, Oppo Reno 10X Zoom Edition Price in India, Oppo Reno 10X Zoom Edition Specifications, Oppo, ColorOS 6
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7 OxygenOS Closed Beta Programme Kicked Off, Company Now Accepting Applications
Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Starts Receiving Software Update With AI Night Mode, June Security Patch, More in India
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

6GB RAM
TRENDING
  1. LG W10, W30, W30 Pro Debut in India With 4,000mAh Battery, AI Cameras
  2. Boeing Has So Many Grounded Planes, It's Parking Them In Staff Car Parking
  3. How to Watch New Zealand vs Pakistan World Cup Match Live Online
  4. Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi K20 India Launch Date May Be Announced Tomorrow
  5. Redmi K20, Redmi 7A, Redmi 7 Custom ROMs Get a Head Start
  6. Tata Sky Binge Review: 5 Streaming Services in One for a Single Monthly Fee
  7. Amazon Prime Day 2019 Sale Starts on July 15: What to Expect
  8. Realme U1, Realme 1 Receiving Android Pie-Based ColorOS 6 Update in India
  9. Lenovo Laptops Now ‘Made to Order’, Fully Customisable in India Online
  10. Huawei Reveals Timeline of EMUI 9.1 Update Rollout for 19 Phones
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.