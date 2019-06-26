Oppo Reno 10x Zoom is now receiving a new software update that brings the latest June 2019 Security patch and a few camera optimisations. The software update is rolling out to India users, and Gadgets 360 can confirm that it has already arrived on our review unit. The most notable change in the update is the addition of a new AI Night Mode that lets users take better photos in low light areas. Like all updates, the new Oppo Reno 10x Zoom update is being released over-the-air and will reach all users over the next few days.

The CPH1919EX_11_A.10 update is rolling out to Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Edition users in India. The update size is 247MB, and it is recommended that you install it as soon as you receive it. The update, as mentioned, brings the latest June 2019 Android Security patch, camera optimisations, and stability improvements. The changelog suggests that the update also adds a new AI Night Mode, improves the compatibility of some operators, and optimises network stability.

Once the update arrives onto your phone, you should receive a notification. You can even check for the update manually by going into Settings and checking for update.

Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Edition price in India, specifications

The Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Edition price in India starts at Rs. 39,990 for its 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage variant, going up to Rs. 49,990 for its 8GB RAM/ 256GB storage variant. The Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Edition comes with a 6.6-inch panoramic AMOLED display. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 855 SoC, paired with 6GB and 8GB RAM options.

In terms of optics, the Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Edition has a triple rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 (0.5-inch) sensor along with an f/1.7 lens and laser autofocus. The camera setup houses a 13-megapixel secondary sensor with a periscope telephoto lens on top and an 8-megapixel tertiary sensor with a super wide-angle lens. The camera setup of the Oppo Reno 10x Zoom offers 16-160mm full focal length coverage to enable 10x lossless optical zoom.

The Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Edition has 128GB and 256GB of inbuilt storage options. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, dual GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. Besides, the phone packs a 4,065mAh battery with VOOC 3.0 support. It measures 162x77.2x9.3mm and weighs 210 grams.