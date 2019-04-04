Oppo Reno smartphone is slated to become official on April 10, and reports suggest that the phone will come in two variants – one Snapdragon 710 SoC variant tipped to be called Oppo Reno Standard Edition and another Snapdragon 855 SoC variant. Now, tipster Ishan Agarwal says that the high-end Snapdragon 855 SoC variant will sport Oppo's 10X zoom functionality, and this variant will be called Oppo Reno 10X Zoom. He has also revealed specifications of this 10X Zoom variant as well. Another tipster has providing pricing of the Oppo Reno smartphone's top-end Snapdragon 855 edition. Separately, Oppo has released a teaser of the Oppo Reno, and the poster reveals its dimensions and screen-to-body ratio as well.

Agarwal tweets saying that he has sourced Oppo Reno 10X Zoom specifications, also claiming that this could be the official name at launch. He says that this particular variant will sport an OLED display, be powered by the Snapdragon 855 processor, pack 8GB RAM, 256GB inbuilt storage, and run on ColorOS 6.0 OS. The dimensions of the Oppo Reno 10X Zoom will measure at 162.0x77.2x9.3mm and weighs 215 grams. This variant will be equipped with Oppo's recently launched 10x lossless zoom technology, and the screen ratio is tipped to be at 93.1 percent.

Furthermore, Vietnamese tipster Infinity Nado claims that the Oppo Reno Snapdragon 855 variant will be priced around VND 14,000,000 – VND 15,000,000 (roughly Rs. 41,300 – Rs. 44,000) in Vietnam. He says that the price will pit it against the Huawei P30 and the Samsung Galaxy S10e when it launches.

The 93.1 percent screen ratio information is confirmed by Oppo in its latest teaser posted on Weibo. The poster (seen above) also says that the Oppo Reno smartphone will come with 93.1 percent screen-to-body ratio, 3.49mm narrow chin, and 1.49mm borders. The phone is shown from the front, and it is seen to sport no notches either. These dimensions are of the Oppo Reno Standard Edition.

The Oppo Reno 10x Zoom variant is tipped to sport triple rear cameras, while the Standard Edition variant will sport dual rear camera setup. Both the variants will sport a 48-megapixel sensors. We'll get to know more when Oppo launches new smartphones under the Reno sub-brand at an event on April 10 in China.