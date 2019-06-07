Technology News
Oppo Reno, Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Edition to Go on Sale in India Today at 12 Noon: Price, Specifications

Oppo Reno 10x Zoom edition price in India starts at Rs. 39,999.

By | Updated: 6 June 2019 18:19 IST
Oppo Reno price in India has been set at Rs. 32,999.

Highlights
  • Oppo Reno is powered by Snapdragon 710 SoC
  • Oppo Reno will be sold in the Jet Black colour in the country
  • Oppo Reno 10x Zoom is powered by Snapdragon 855 SoC

Oppo Reno and Oppo Reno 10x Zoom edition are all set to go on sale in India today. The two Oppo smartphones will be available for purchase via different e-retailers and brick-and-mortar stores in the country, depending on the storage variant and smartphone. To recall, the Oppo Reno and Oppo Reno 10x Zoom were launched in the country last week. The phones sport an interesting Shark Fin side-swing selfie camera module to house the selfie shooter. Also, the Oppo Reno 10x Zoom is the company's first smartphone to support 10x hybrid zoom.

Oppo Reno, Oppo Reno 10x Zoom price in India

Oppo Reno price in India has been set at Rs. 32,999 for the sole 8GB + 128GB variant. The phone will be available via Amazon.in and brick-and-mortar retailers. The Oppo Reno sales will open at 12pm (noon) on Amazon India. It will be available in a Jet Black colour variant.

Oppo Reno 10x Zoom price in India starts at Rs. 39,990 for the 6GB + 128GB model. The 8GB + 256GB model will retail at Rs. 49,990. According to Oppo, the 6GB RAM model of the Oppo Reno 10x Zoom edition will be sold via Flipkart and physical retailers, however the 8GB RAM model of the new Oppo phone will be sold across all major e-retailers and physical stores in the country. The e-retailers will start the sales of the phone at 12pm (noon). It will be available in Jet Black and Ocean Green colour variants.

Oppo Reno specifications

Oppo Reno sports a 6.4-inch full-HD+ AMOLED screen and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM. The phone also packs a dual rear camera setup, which houses a 48-megapixel primary shooter and 5-megapixel secondary shooter. There is a 16-megapixel selfie camera as well on board, which is present in the Shark Fin side-swing selfie camera module. Among other specifications, you will get 3,765mAh battery, 128GB of onboard storage, and the usual set of connectivity options.

Oppo Reno 10x Zoom specifications

Oppo Reno 10x Zoom comes with a 6.6-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, up to 8GB of RAM. The phone also includes triple rear camera setup, which houses a 48-megapixel primary camera, a 13-megapixel secondary shooter with a periscope telephoto lens, and an 8-megapixel tertiary sensor with a super wide-angle lens. For selfies, there is the same side-swing selfie camera module as the Oppo Reno.

Additionally, the phone includes up to 256GB of onboard storage, 4,065mAh battery, and the usual set of connectivity options.

