Oppo Reno 10x Zoom FC Barcelona Edition has been announced. The new variant dons a blue and red colour scheme synonymous to the football team's T-shirt and logo. There's a FC Barcelona theme preinstalled on the phone, and a similar themed case is also bundled alongside. Also, a freshly designed charging cable and earbuds are a part of the customised packaging. The specifications of the Oppo Reno 10x Zoom FC Barcelona Edition remain the same as the regular Oppo Reno 10x Zoom.

Oppo Reno 10x Zoom FC Barcelona Edition price, sale date

The Oppo Reno 10x Zoom FC Barcelona Edition has been priced at CNY 4,799 (roughly Rs. 47,900), and it will be available for reservation on the company website in China from July 22. The sale of the phone is set to begin starting July 26 in China, and will be available in a lone 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model. It will also be made available in Spain, France, Netherlands and other parts of Europe starting from July 26, and its price is set at EUR 899 (roughly Rs. 69,200).

Oppo made this announcement at a media communication conference held at the football team's Camp Nou headquarters. It has also extended its partnership with FC Barcelona for three more years, so expect more phones with a customised Barcelona variant in the future. There is no word on if this phone will be made available in India.

Oppo Reno 10x Zoom FC Barcelona Edition specifications

As for specifications, the Oppo Reno 10x Zoom FC Barcelona Edition sports 8GB RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. All the specifications are identical to the Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Edition. It comes with a 6.6-inch panoramic AMOLED display, and is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 855 SoC.

In terms of optics, the Oppo Reno 10x Zoom FC Barcelona Edition has a triple rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 (0.5-inch) sensor along with an f/1.7 lens and laser autofocus. The camera setup also comprises a 13-megapixel secondary sensor with a periscope telephoto lens on top and an 8-megapixel tertiary sensor with a super wide-angle lens. It offers 16-160mm full focal length coverage to enable 10x lossless optical zoom.

For selfies, there is the side-swing selfie camera module that opens out in just 0.8 seconds, and is said to have been tested to last 200,000 openings and closings. The phone also has five portrait modes. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, dual GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. Besides, the phone packs a 4,065mAh battery with VOOC 3.0 support. It measures 162x77.2x9.3mm and weighs 210 grams.