Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Edition registrations have been kicked off in China just days ahead of its availability that is scheduled for May 10. Oppo is offering a free screen replacement for customers pre-registering the Reno 10x Zoom Edition. Separately, a teardown coverage of the Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Edition has surfaced online. This gives a glimpse at the camera module enabling the 10x hybrid zoom on the Reno 10x Zoom Edition. The teardown also shows the internals enabling the side-swing, pop-up selfie camera experience.

As Oppo Vice President Brian Shen announced on Weibo, the Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Edition is now available for registrations in China. The company is taking registrations through its online store in the country for all the Reno 10X Zoom Edition variants. Also, customers who register are entitled to receive a screen replacement worth CNY 179 (roughly Rs. 1,900) and a CNY 600 (roughly Rs. 6,200) discount in lieu of their old smartphones.

Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Edition goes on registrations in China

Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Edition price

To recall, the Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Edition price in China is set at CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 41,400) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model, while the 6GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at CNY 4,499 (roughly Rs. 46,600) and the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option at CNY 4,799 (roughly Rs. 49,700). The handset is set to debut in the country on May 10.

The Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Edition was launched in China earlier this month -- alongside the vanilla Oppo Reno and Oppo Reno 5G. The regular Oppo Reno model is already on sale in the Chinese market, though details around the price and availability of the 5G-supporting handset.

Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Edition teardown

While the Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Edition is yet to hit stores in China, a user on Weibo has posted a teardown coverage of the new phone. The teardown shows that the phone is packed using a plastic back cover that hides the 10x hybrid zoom camera setup. This uses three distinct sensors to enable 10x zoom.

Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Edition teardown shows its internals

At the back of the Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Edition, the optics include a 48-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel secondary sensor with a wide-angle lens, and a 13-megapixel tertiary sensor with a telephoto lens. The lenses are found to be assembled in an L-shaped arrangement. Notably, the periscope lens -- measuring 11.5x5.7x24.5mm -- is separately available alongside the two rear cameras.

The periscope lens includes a CMOS sensor and appears to come along with a refractive prism. There is also an electromagnetic control that could help enable an anti-shake effect.

Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Edition appears to have a periscope lens

The Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Edition also comes with a built-in heat dissipation system that uses a copper foil and gel to enable thermal management. For the side-swing style selfie camera module that pops up from one side of the Reno phone, Oppo has apparently used a seven-toothed gearbox. There is also a stepper motor on the right side to enabling the popping up experience.

The selfie camera module that has an asymmetrical side-rotating structure includes a front camera sensor, soft LED light, earpiece, microphone, and a rear flash. The pop-up mechanism is found to be designed for circular motion, and a guide rail is available to enable the side-swing experience.

Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Edition found to sport an asymmetrical side-rotating structure

Overall, the structure of the Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Edition is claimed to be "extremely compact" though the selfie camera module and the periscope lens occupy some space within the build. The handset is also found to have fair enough protection for regular use cases.