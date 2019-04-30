Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Edition Registrations Begin in China; Teardown Showcases Periscope Lens, More

Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Edition Registrations Begin in China; Teardown Showcases Periscope Lens, More

Customers registering for Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Edition get a screen replacement.

By | Updated: 30 April 2019 13:46 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Edition Registrations Begin in China; Teardown Showcases Periscope Lens, More

Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Edition sports a side-swing, pop-up selfie camera module

Highlights
  • Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Edition registrations now opened on Oppo store
  • Oppo is giving CNY 600 as trade-in value for exchanging old phones
  • Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Edition teardown shows its internals

Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Edition registrations have been kicked off in China just days ahead of its availability that is scheduled for May 10. Oppo is offering a free screen replacement for customers pre-registering the Reno 10x Zoom Edition. Separately, a teardown coverage of the Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Edition has surfaced online. This gives a glimpse at the camera module enabling the 10x hybrid zoom on the Reno 10x Zoom Edition. The teardown also shows the internals enabling the side-swing, pop-up selfie camera experience.

As Oppo Vice President Brian Shen announced on Weibo, the Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Edition is now available for registrations in China. The company is taking registrations through its online store in the country for all the Reno 10X Zoom Edition variants. Also, customers who register are entitled to receive a screen replacement worth CNY 179 (roughly Rs. 1,900) and a CNY 600 (roughly Rs. 6,200) discount in lieu of their old smartphones.

oppo reno 10x zoom edition registrations weibo brian shen Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Edition

Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Edition goes on registrations in China
Photo Credit: Weibo/ Brian Shen

 

Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Edition price

To recall, the Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Edition price in China is set at CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 41,400) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model, while the 6GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at CNY 4,499 (roughly Rs. 46,600) and the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option at CNY 4,799 (roughly Rs. 49,700). The handset is set to debut in the country on May 10.

The Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Edition was launched in China earlier this month -- alongside the vanilla Oppo Reno and Oppo Reno 5G. The regular Oppo Reno model is already on sale in the Chinese market, though details around the price and availability of the 5G-supporting handset.

Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Edition teardown

While the Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Edition is yet to hit stores in China, a user on Weibo has posted a teardown coverage of the new phone. The teardown shows that the phone is packed using a plastic back cover that hides the 10x hybrid zoom camera setup. This uses three distinct sensors to enable 10x zoom.

oppo reno 10x zoom edition teardown weibo Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Edition

Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Edition teardown shows its internals
Photo Credit: Weibo

 

At the back of the Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Edition, the optics include a 48-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel secondary sensor with a wide-angle lens, and a 13-megapixel tertiary sensor with a telephoto lens. The lenses are found to be assembled in an L-shaped arrangement. Notably, the periscope lens -- measuring 11.5x5.7x24.5mm -- is separately available alongside the two rear cameras.

The periscope lens includes a CMOS sensor and appears to come along with a refractive prism. There is also an electromagnetic control that could help enable an anti-shake effect.

oppo reno 10x zoom edition periscope camera weibo Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Edition

Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Edition appears to have a periscope lens
Photo Credit: Weibo

 

The Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Edition also comes with a built-in heat dissipation system that uses a copper foil and gel to enable thermal management. For the side-swing style selfie camera module that pops up from one side of the Reno phone, Oppo has apparently used a seven-toothed gearbox. There is also a stepper motor on the right side to enabling the popping up experience.

The selfie camera module that has an asymmetrical side-rotating structure includes a front camera sensor, soft LED light, earpiece, microphone, and a rear flash. The pop-up mechanism is found to be designed for circular motion, and a guide rail is available to enable the side-swing experience.

oppo reno 10x zoom edition selfie camera module weibo Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Edition

Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Edition found to sport an asymmetrical side-rotating structure
Photo Credit: Weibo

 

Overall, the structure of the Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Edition is claimed to be "extremely compact" though the selfie camera module and the periscope lens occupy some space within the build. The handset is also found to have fair enough protection for regular use cases.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Edition price, Oppo Reno 10x Zoom, Oppo Reno, Oppo
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
ISRO Plans to Launch RISAT 2BR1 Radar Imaging Satellite in May-End
Realme X Tipped by CMO as Name of Pop-Up Selfie Camera, Notch-Less Display Smartphone
Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Edition Registrations Begin in China; Teardown Showcases Periscope Lens, More
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Xolo ZX
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Teases Redmi Smartphone With Pop-Up Selfie Camera in a Video
  2. Oppo A1k With 4,000mAh Battery, Android 9 Pie Launched in India
  3. Flipkart Flipstart Days Sale Kicks Off Tomorrow With These Offers
  4. Vivo Z3x With 16-Megapixel Selfie Camera, Snapdragon 660 SoC Debuts
  5. Redmi Note 7 Update Brings New Camera Modes, March Security Patch: Reports
  6. Avengers: Endgame Blasts Off With $1.2 Billion Opening Weekend
  7. Realme 3 Pro New Update Brings 960fps Slow Motion Video Recording
  8. Amazon Summer Sale to Offer 'Lowest Prices' on These Smartphones
  9. OnePlus 7 Pro Camera Hands-On Reveals 3x Zoom, Full-Page Ad Appears in US
  10. Samsung Galaxy A50 Update Brings Beauty Video Mode, Bixby Routines
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.