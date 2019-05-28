Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Edition and Oppo Reno have been launched in India. The two smartphones, part of Oppo's new flagship Reno series, were launched at an event in New Delhi on Tuesday. The biggest highlight of the Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Edition is of course its 10x lossless hybrid optical zoom, a fact that is within the name of the smartphone. One thing both the Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Edition and the Oppo Reno have in common is the side-swing selfie camera, another highlight of the smartphones. The company is also offering an international warranty service. Oppo at the launch event also announced the first premium Oppo flagship store in South Asia, and it will host the first sale, launched in Hyderabad. Read on for more details about the Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Edition and Oppo Reno price in India, release date, launch offers, and specifications.

Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Edition, Oppo Reno price in India, launch offers

Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Edition price in India starts at Rs. 39,990 for its 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage variant, going up to Rs. 49,990 for its 8GB RAM/ 256GB storage variant. It will be available in Jet Black and Ocean Green colour variants.

On the other hand, the Oppo Reno price in India is set at Rs. 32,990 for the 8GB RAM/ 128GB storage variant. Both smartphones will be available from Flipkart from June 7. Launch offers should be detailed ahead of availability. To recall, the Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Edition and Oppo Reno were first launched in China last month, and then launched in Europe earlier this month alongside the Oppo Reno 5G.

Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Edition, Oppo Reno specifications

The Oppo Reno 10X Zoom Edition and Oppo Reno share some common specifications. Both run ColorOS 6 based on Android Pie. Oppo has provided Hi-Res and Dolby Atmos support on the Reno series. Further, the new phones have HyperBoost performance enhancements, including Game Boost 2.0 acceleration engine with Frame Boost and Touch Boost accelerations to enhance mobile gaming experiences.

There is a 3D curved glass protection on both the Oppo Reno and Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Edition models to omit camera bumps. There is also an O-Dot ceramic point at the back of the phones to slight left the camera when placed on a flat surface. This helps to protect the lens to some extent. Moreover, the Oppo phones have an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor. Both also feature a 'Shark Fin' side-swing selfie camera design.

Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Edition specifications

The Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Edition comes with a 6.6-inch panoramic AMOLED display. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 855 SoC, paired with 6GB and 8GB RAM options.

In terms of optics, the Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Edition has a triple rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 (0.5-inch) sensor along with an f/1.7 lens and laser autofocus. The camera setup also comprises a 13-megapixel secondary sensor with a periscope telephoto lens on top and an 8-megapixel tertiary sensor with a super wide-angle lens.

As demonstrated at MWC 2019 in February, the camera setup of the Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Edition offers 16-160mm full focal length coverage to enable 10x lossless optical zoom. There is also dual OIS support to reduce jerkiness in images. Furthermore, the handset supports optimisations such as noise reduction, HDR support, and artificial intelligence (AI) based Ultra Night Mode 2.0 and portrait mode.

Alongside offering tons of features for still shots, the Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Edition has various video recording-focused offerings. The phone supports 4K 60fps video capture with OIS support. It also uses the three-microphone setup to enable features such as audio zoom recording and 3D surround audio capturing.

For selfies, there is the same side-swing selfie camera module as the Oppo Reno, and it opens out in just 0.8 seconds, said to have been tested to last 200,000 openings and closings. The phone also has five portrait modes.

The Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Edition has 128GB and 256GB of inbuilt storage options. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, dual GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. Besides, the phone packs a 4,065mAh battery with VOOC 3.0 support. It measures 162x77.2x9.3mm and weighs 210 grams.

Oppo Reno specifications

The Oppo Reno features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ panoramic AMOLED display with 93.1 percent screen-to-body ratio and sixth-generation Corning Gorilla Glass protection. The display panel is TUV Rheinland certified and supports DCI-P3 colour gamut. Under the hood, the Oppo Reno is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC, paired with 8GB RAM.

Oppo Reno sports a dual rear camera setup

For photos and videos, the Oppo Reno has a dual rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 primary sensor and a 5-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. There is also the iconic Shark Fin side-swing selfie camera module that holds a 16-megapixel sensor along with an f/2.0 lens. The selfie camera supports five portrait modes and uses AI to boost self-portraits.

The Oppo Reno has 128GB onboard storage options. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. The phone packs a 3,765mAh battery that supports VOOC 3.0 fast charging support. It measures 156.6x74.3x9mm and weighs 185 grams.