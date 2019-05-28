Technology News
Oppo Reno, Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Edition Set to Launch in India Today at 12 Noon: Watch Live Stream, Expected Price, Specifications

Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Edition offers 10x lossless optical zoom.

By | Updated: 27 May 2019 20:01 IST
Oppo Reno, Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Edition Set to Launch in India Today at 12 Noon: Watch Live Stream, Expected Price, Specifications

Oppo Reno will be available from Flipkart, as per an official product listing

Highlights
  • The standard Oppo Reno is powered by the Snapdragon 710 SoC
  • It sports a 48-megapixel primary rear camera with Sony IMX586 sensor
  • Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Edition draws power from Snapdragon 855 SoC

Oppo is all set to launch the Oppo Reno series in India today at an event in Delhi. The Oppo Reno series, which consists of the vanilla Oppo Reno and the Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Edition, has generated a considerable amount of hype, thanks to its unique side-swing front camera, an appealing design, and capable hardware. The Oppo Reno series' launch event kicks off at 12pm (noon) IST, and it will also be live-streamed on the official Oppo Reno India YouTube channel for eager fans.

We have embedded the Oppo Reno event live-stream for you to check out the launch as it happens. As we mentioned earlier, the Oppo Reno launch event will begin at 12pm (noon). It will take place in New Delhi.

Oppo Reno, Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Edition price in India (expected)

Oppo is yet to say anything about the pricing of the Reno series in the Indian market, however, the China pricing of the Oppo Reno series phones can offer some indication regarding their asking price in India.

The Oppo Reno's base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant has been priced at CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 30,200) in China, while the phone's 6GB RAM + 256GB storage model is available for CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs. 33,300). The top-end 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant carries a price tag of CNY 3,599 (roughly Rs. 36,300).

On the other hand, the Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Edition's asking price in China has been set at CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 40,200) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration. The 6GB RAM + 256GB storage model is priced at CNY 4,499 (roughly Rs. 45,300), while the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant can be purchased for CNY 4,799 (roughly Rs. 48,300).

 

Oppo Reno, Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Edition specifications

The Oppo Reno packs a 6.4-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. In the imaging department, the phone packs a 48-megapixel primary camera on the back assisted by a 5-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. On the front is the signature side-swing 16-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.0 lens.

The Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Edition is a flagship that comes equipped with a 6.6-inch AMOLED display and draws power from the Snapdragon 855 SoC coupled with up to 8GB of RAM. The phone has a triple rear camera set-up that consists of 48-megapixel primary camera, assisted by a 13-megapixel secondary sensor with a periscope telephoto lens and an 8-megapixel super wide-angle lens. Selfies are handled by a 16-megapixel front camera, while a 4,065mAh battery with VOOC 3.0 support keeps the lights on.

Oppo Reno, Oppo Reno Price in India, Oppo Reno Specifications, Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Edition, Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Edition Price in India, Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Edition Specifications
Oppo Reno, Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Edition Set to Launch in India Today at 12 Noon: Watch Live Stream, Expected Price, Specifications
