Oppo Reno Series Set to Launch in India on May 28

Oppo Reno series was launched in China last month with its price starting at CNY 2,999.

By | Updated: 11 May 2019 12:36 IST
Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Edition sports a periscope lens to enable 10x lossless optical zoom

Highlights
  • Oppo Reno-series includes three smartphones
  • Oppo Reno 5G is unlikely to launch in India
  • Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Edition comes with 10x optical zoom support

Oppo Reno phones are all set to make their India debut later this month. The Chinese smartphone maker on Friday sent out press invites for a launch event on May 28. The invite confirms that the company will introduce the new Reno series in India. The company unveiled the Oppo Reno, Oppo Reno 10X Zoom Edition, and Oppo Reno 5G in China last month, and the big highlight of the three phones was the side-swing selfie camera module that is touted to spin out in 0.8 seconds and includes not just the camera for capturing self-portraits but also the earpiece, front soft light, and rear LED flash.

While Oppo's press invite confirms that the Reno series is coming to the country, it doesn't specify whether the company will launch only one of the three phones launched in China, or will launch both standard Oppo Reno and 10X Zoom edition in the country. The pricing and availability details for the Indian market remain a mystery for now. Oppo Reno 5G is unlikely to reach India anytime soon, given the lack of 5G telecom networks in the country.

To recall, the Oppo Reno price in China has been set at CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 30,900) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, while its 6GB RAM + 256GB storage model is priced at CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs. 34,000) and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model comes at CNY 3,599 (roughly Rs. 37,100). The phone is available in Extreme Night Black, Fog Sea Green, Mist Powder, and Nebula Purple.

In contrast, the Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Edition price in China starts at CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 41,200) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration. The 6GB RAM + 256GB storage model, on the other side, is priced at CNY 4,499 (roughly Rs. 46,400) and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant at CNY 4,799 (roughly Rs. 49,500). The Oppo Reno is available in Extreme Night Black and Fog Sea Green. The 5G variant is yet to be priced in China, however it will retail at EUR 899 (roughly Rs. 69,300) in Europe.

Oppo Reno, Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Edition specifications, features

The regular Oppo Reno and Oppo Reno 10X Zoom Edition run ColorOS 6, which is based on Android Pie, and sport an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor. The Oppo Reno features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ panoramic AMOLED display with 93.1 percent screen-to-body ratio and sixth-generation Corning Gorilla Glass protection. Under the hood, the Oppo Reno is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC, paired with 6GB and 8GB RAM options.

For photos and videos, the Oppo Reno has a dual rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 primary sensor and a 5-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens. There is also the side-swing selfie camera module that holds a 16-megapixel sensor along with an f/2.0 lens. The selfie camera supports five portrait modes and uses AI to boost self-portraits.

The Oppo Reno has 128GB and 256GB of onboard storage options. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. Additionally, the phone packs a 3,765mAh battery that supports VOOC 3.0 fast charging support.

On the other hand, the Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Edition comes with a 6.6-inch panoramic AMOLED display. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 855 SoC, paired with 6GB and 8GB RAM options.

In terms of optics, the Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Edition has a triple rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor along with an f/1.7 lens. The camera setup also comprises a 13-megapixel secondary sensor with a periscope telephoto lens on top and an 8-megapixel tertiary sensor with a super wide-angle lens.

As demonstrated at MWC 2019 in February, the camera setup of the Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Edition offers 16-160mm full focal length coverage to enable 10x lossless optical zoom.

The Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Edition has 128GB and 256GB of inbuilt storage options. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, dual GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. Besides, the phone packs a 4,065mAh battery with VOOC 3.0 support.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

