Oppo Reno 10X Zoom Edition and Reno 5G variant have finally received a global release schedule and price tags outside China. The Chinese smartphone maker on Wednesday announced these details at a European launch event of the Oppo Reno Series in Zurich. The launch follows the introduction of Oppo Reno Series in Middle East, where Reno Standard edition is already on sale but there is no word on the release of Reno 10x Zoom Edition or Oppo 5G, making the European countries the first markets outside China to get 10z Zoom and 5G Reno smartphones. Separately, Oppo has also revealed that the Reno 10x Zoom Edition will be available in its home market beginning May 10.

Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Edition, Oppo Reno 5G price

According to Oppo, the Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Edition price has been set at EUR 799 (roughly Rs. 61,600) in Europe, whereas the Oppo Reno 5G edition will carry a price tag of EUR 899 (roughly Rs. 69,300). It is unclear if the company will be selling just one storage variant of the phones in Europe or this is just the starting price and multiple variants will be offered. The 5G variant will go on sale next month and the 10x Zoom edition of Oppo Reno will become available in early June. The company has not shared exact availability details as they are likely to vary country by country in Europe. Oppo has partnered with Swisscom, Orange, and EE in the continent to sell the Reno 5G version. Swisscom will start selling the phone first in early May, followed by other operators.

To recall, Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Edition, Oppo Reno 5G and Oppo Reno Standard Edition were unveiled in China earlier this month. According to the company, the Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Edition will retail starting CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 41,000) in China for the 6GB + 128GB version. The 6GB + 256GB version and 8GB + 256GB version will be sold at CNY 4,499 (roughly Rs. 46,000) and CNY 4,799 (roughly Rs. 49,100) respectively. It will be available beginning May 10 in the country. There is no word on the price or availability of Oppo Reno 5G in China right now.

Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Edition, Oppo Reno 5G specifications

Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Edition runs on Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6.0 on top. It features a notch-free full-view 6.6-inch AMOLED screen with a 93.1 percent screen-to-body ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass 6, support for DC Dimming, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The phone is powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM.

In terms of optics, the Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Edition comes with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor along with an f/1.7 lens. The camera setup also packs a 13-megapixel secondary sensor with a periscope telephoto lens on top and an 8-megapixel tertiary sensor with a super wide-angle lens. The telephoto lens offers 16-160mm full focal length coverage to enable 10x lossless optical zoom. There is a side-swing, pop-up selfie camera on the front as well, which houses a 16-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 lens.

Additionally, Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Edition features 128GB/ 256GB of inbuilt storage options. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, dual GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. Besides, the phone packs a 4,065mAh battery with VOOC 3.0 support.

Oppo Reno 5G variant packs the same specifications as Reno 10x Zoom edition, except the added support for 5G networks.