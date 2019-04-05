Oppo has released a slew of teasers in the run up to the Reno series launch. The teasers confirm a number of details about the Oppo Reno. It is now confirmed to be TUV Rheinland certified, sport a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor, support 10x zoom technology, and come with a triple rear camera setup. Camera features will include intelligent HDR, night portrait optimisation, and more. The Oppo Reno is said to come in two variants – one Standard Edition variant that will sport a dual camera setup and a Snapdragon 710 SoC; and another 10x Zoom Edition variant that will come with a Snapdragon 855 processor, a 10x zoom sensor, and a triple rear camera setup.

Oppo has published as many as five new teaser posters on Weibo revealing details of the phone bit by bit. According to the teasers, the Oppo Reno will sport a triple rear camera setup, with one 48-megapixel Sony IMX 586 sensor, another 8-megapixel wide-angle sensor (120 degrees), and a last 13-megapixel periscope style telephoto sensor that will enable 10x zoom (16mm to 160mm focal length).

A new teaser for the Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Edition claims the breakthrough technology saves 13 percent of the precious space than conventional lenses. To recall, the Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Edition name had been reported before. A separate teaser elaborates on all the camera features, claiming that the Oppo Reno will come with a new ultra-clear night scene mode, a portrait mode, multi-frame noise reduction features, HDR, night view portrait optimisation, and pixel level mapping algorithm.

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Oppo

Another teaser details the 48-megapixel sensor claiming that it will be a Sony IMX586 sensor with the four-in-one pixel aggregation technology, a 1/2.0 inch large sensor, and an f/1.7 oversized aperture. The last teaser talks about Oppo Reno being TUV Rheinland certified for eye protection. The AMOLED display supports DCI-P3 colour gamut, and restrains power consumption as well.

Oppo Reno is scheduled to launch on April 10 in China. It is already up for reservation on the company's OppoShop website in a total of four colour options - Extreme Night Black, Fog Sea Green, Mist Powder, and Nebula Purple. As per the listing, the device will be available in multiple configurations with the RAM capacity ranging between 6GB and 8GB while the inbuilt storage will either be 128GB or 256GB. There is no word on its availability in international markets as of now.