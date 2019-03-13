Technology News
Oppo Reno Tipped to Sport 10x Hybrid Optical Zoom, Snapdragon 710 SoC, 48-Megapixel Camera

13 March 2019
Oppo Reno Tipped to Sport 10x Hybrid Optical Zoom, Snapdragon 710 SoC, 48-Megapixel Camera

Oppo Reno smartphone is slated to launch on April 10, 2019 in China

Highlights

  • Oppo Reno Bluetooth SIG listing tips Snapdragon 710 SoC
  • It is also tipped to sport 48-megapixel sensor, 6.4-inch display
  • Oppo Reno video teaser leak suggests 10x zoom integration

Oppo unveiled its new sub-brand Reno just a day ago, and announced that the first phone under this new brand will be unveiled on April 10. Oppo Reno has now suffered its first round of leaks already, and it has been spotted on the database of Singapore's IMDA (Info-communications Media Development Authority) and Bluetooth SIG site as well. The Reno's video teaser has also been leaked, and the clip tips a 10x optical lossless zoom lens that was launched at MWC 2019 this year. The 10x zoom technology relies on a triple camera setup, which helps solves the difficulties of the multi-focal length and continuous zoom obstacles to lossless zoom.

Oppo Reno specifications (expected)

Starting with the certifications, the IMDA lists a model number CPH1917 and tips that the phone will hit the market as Oppo Reno. Apart from the name, the IMDA reveals little else, but the Bluetooth SIG site reveals a host of key specifications. The phone is listed with the same model number CPH1917, and it is expected to run on ColorOS 6.0, and feature a 6.4-inch display. The phone is listed to be powered by Snapdragon 710 SoC, be fitted with a 48-megapixel rear sensor and a 5-megapixel sensor, and a front 16-megapixel selfie sensor as well. Connectivity options listed are Bluetooth v5.0 and Wi-Fi 802.11ac. Both these listings were spotted by MySmartPrice.

Chinese tipster Star Universe has leaked a video teaser as well, hinting at a periscope style lens integration. The teaser shows the back of the phone, and it is seen to sport a triple camera setup with one square-shaped lens. This suggests that Oppo will integrate a periscope lens and introduce the 10x lossless zoom technology unveiled at MWC 2019 on the Oppo Reno. In the teaser, the triple camera setup is aligned vertically with the flash sitting beside the lenses.

At its MWC event, Oppo had said that its 10x lossless zoom technology was mass production ready, and that it will be integrated into its next smartphone released in Q2 2019. If this leak holds any weight, Oppo could first be bringing the technology to the Oppo Reno.

The phone is slated to be unveiled on April 10, and official details will be revealed then. Until then, take all information with a pinch of salt.

Comments

Further reading: Oppo Reno, Reno, Oppo Reno Specifications, Oppo
Oppo Reno Tipped to Sport 10x Hybrid Optical Zoom, Snapdragon 710 SoC, 48-Megapixel Camera
