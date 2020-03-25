Technology News
Oppo, Realme, Vivo Shut Down Manufacturing Plants Amid Coronavirus Lockdowns

Xiaomi also said that its corporate offices, warehouses, service centres, Mi Home facilities, and factories will follow lockdown orders.

By Indo-Asian News Service | Updated: 25 March 2020 09:54 IST
Employees work at the assembly line inside TMB's mobile phone battery manufacturing plant in Noida

Highlights
  • Oppo, Vivo, and Realme have shut their factories
  • These plants are located in Greater Noida
  • Operations in our Greater Noida factory have been suspended: Oppo

Chinese smartphone makers including Oppo, Vivo, and Realme have shut their factories pending further notice from the state government of Uttar Pradesh. These plants are located in Greater Noida, a suburban city in Uttar Pradesh which is one of the last few states to announce a complete lockdown.

"Operations in our Greater Noida factory have been suspended as per the directive from the government. Additionally, all Oppo India employees have been advised to work from home until further notice," Global Times quoted Oppo spokesperson as saying.

As per report, Vivo's India office has mandated 100 percent of its employees to work from home.

"Restriction on both international and domestic travel, thermal screening of all individuals at Vivo premises, as well as staggered work from home for teams across functions have been implemented," Vivo India said.

Additionally, Realme has also suspended all its acitivities in factories until further notice.

"Realme India has suspended production of its manufacturing operations in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh since Saturday. While this will temporarily affect our inventory and supply in the market for some time, the safety of our workforce is of paramount importance to us," Realme said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Manu Kumar Jain, Vice President, Xiaomi and Managing Director, Xiaomi India, said that its corporate offices, warehouses, service centers, Mi Home facilities and factories will follow lockdown orders of the state and union territories.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said the number of positive cases due to the coronavirus outbreak has risen to 519 across the country. Kerala, with 87, pushed ahead of Maharashtra that has reported 86 cases.

Comments

