The Realme 2 India launch event has kicked off, with the Oppo-owned brand claiming it has already 4 percent market share in the segment with just its first handset. The brand is also launching a new service called 'Callme' that will allow buyers to call for customer support. The new Realme 2 will take over from the first model and is said to feature a display notch this time around; the notch will support multi-tasking. It will also be launched in Southeast Asia and Middle East markets after India. The smartphone will be a Flipkart exclusive and have dual rear camera setup, along with the familiar diamond cut design pattern on the back. It will come in Blue, Black and Red colours and have 4230mAh battery. It will be powered by the Snapdragon 450 SoC and come in 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant and 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option, with a dedicated microSD card and 256GB support.

The new Realme 2 has a dual rear camera setup with 13-megapixel and 2-megapixel sensors, and an 8-megapixel selfie camera. Camera features include AI Shot and portrait mode, among others. The AI-powered ColorOS 5.1 brings features such as Face Unlock, Smart Unlock, Smart Drive, AI Board, etc.

As for the Realme 2 price in India, it will cost Rs. 8,990 for the 3GB RAM variant and Rs. 10,990 for the 4GB RAM option. It will go on sale for the first time on September 4 at 12pm in Diamond Black and Diamond Red colours; the Blue option will go on sale in early October. HDFC Bank credit and debit card holders will get Rs. 750 flat discount. Jio users will get 120GB additional data and Rs. 2,200 cashback in the form of vouchers.

The Oppo Realme 2 India launch live stream will be hosted on Facebook as well as YouTube so fans will be able to watch the event online. We will be at the event as well to give you real-time updates about the new handset. Just refresh this page every few minutes to get the live updates about the launch event, which you can watch in the video embedded below after 12:30pm IST.