Oppo Realme 1 will go on sale for the first time in India today via Amazon India at 12pm IST. The first smartphone by Oppo's sub-brand online-only sub-brand Realme was launched last week and has been positioned in the mid-range segment to compete the likes of Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 and Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1. The Oppo Realme 1 comes in three variants, and the top-end variant variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage is among the few phones with 6GB RAM priced in India at under Rs. 15,000. The new Realme 1 by Oppo is an Amazon-exclusive, 'Made in India' product.

Realme 1 price in India, launch offers

Realme 1 price in India starts at Rs. 8,990 for the 3GB RAM variant and Rs. 13,990 for the 6GB RAM option. The first Realme 1 sale is scheduled to start at 12pm IST on Amazon India, and the handset will be available for purchase in only two variants — 3GB RAM + 32GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage. Buyers can choose between the Diamond Black and Solar Red finishes. There’s also a 4GB RAM + 64GB storage Realme 1 option that will come in Diamond Black and Moonlight Silver colours, but it will be released in a few weeks and will not be available during the first sale.

As part of the first Realme 1 sale on Amazon India, buyers can available a 5 percent cashback on purchases made using SBI cards, Jio benefits worth Rs. 4,850, a free case, and a free screen protector. Buyers will also get 80 percent off on Kindle ebooks (up to Rs. 300) if they have not purchased one before.

Realme 1 Review

Realme 1 specifications

The dual-SIM Realme 1 runs ColorOS 5.0 based on Android 8.1 Oreo, complete with an India-specific theme. It sports a 6-inch full-HD+ (1080x2160 pixels) display with an 84.75 percent screen-to-body ratio. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P60 SoC that's clocked up to 2GHz, coupled with 3GB, 4GB, or 6GB of RAM depending on the variant, as well as a dual-core AI-specific chip. It comes with 4G VoLTE support.

The Realme 1 bears a 13-megapixel rear camera with LED flash, and a 8-megapixel front camera. The company is touting use of the Oppo's AI Beauty 2.0 feature that apart from beautification also offers 296-point facial recognition. The smartphone also has a Face Unlock feature (said to unlock the smartphone in 0.1 seconds), but it doesn't have a fingerprint sensor. The smartphone features AR stickers for both the front and rear cameras.

Realme 1 vs Redmi Note 5 vs Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1

As for storage, the Realme 1 comes with 32GB, 64GB, and 128GB of inbuilt storage, depending on the variant, each of which is expandable via microSD card featuring its own dedicated card slot. It is powered by a 3410mAh battery. Built out of a fibre-glass body, the smartphone measures 156x75.3x7.8mm and weighs 158 grams. The company is also touting an AI Board assistant on board.

