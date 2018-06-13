Realme 1 Silver Limited Edition With 4GB RAM Will Go on Sale on June 18

Realme has announced that the Moonlight Silver colour variant of the Realme 1 smartphone will be arriving in India next week. The Oppo-owned brand had launched the Realme 1, aimed at the Indian youth and meant for e-commerce channels, in May 2018 as its first smartphone. Initially, the handset was available in Diamond Black and Solar Red colour variants and, the company had promised a Moonlight Silver colour model later in June.

The Silver colour variant of the Realme 1 comes just a month after Oppo launched the smartphone. The handset will be launching on June 18 and will come in only one variant. While the smartphone was launched in three different storage variants - 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage, 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage, and 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage - the Moonlight Silver Limited Edition model will only be available with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of inbuilt storage. The Realme 1 price in India for the Silver model has been set at Rs. 10,990, identical to the other models with the same configuration. Since Oppo has already named Amazon India as its strategic partner for the phone, the new variant will also be exclusively available on the online marketplace.

Realme 1 specifications

To recall some of the specifications, the Realme 1 is a dual-SIM smartphone that runs ColorOS 5.0 based on Android 8.1 Oreo. The handset sports a 6-inch full-HD+ (1080x2160 pixels) display with an 84.75 percent screen-to-body ratio. It is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio P60 SoC that's clocked up to 2GHz, as well as a dual-core AI-specific chip.

The Realme 1 features a 13-megapixel rear camera with LED flash, and an 8-megapixel front camera. It uses Oppo's AI Beauty 2.0 feature that apart from beautification also offers 296-point facial recognition. The smartphone also has a Face Unlock feature, but a fingerprint sensor is absent. The inbuilt storage is expandable via microSD card. Connectivity options in the phone include dual 4G VoLTE support. It is fueled by a 3410mAh battery. In terms of dimensions, it measures 156x75.3x7.8mm and weighs 158 grams. Notably, it also features an AI Board assistant.