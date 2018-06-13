Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Realme 1 Silver Limited Edition With 4GB RAM Will Go on Sale on June 18

 
, 13 June 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Realme 1 Silver Limited Edition With 4GB RAM Will Go on Sale on June 18

Realme 1 price in India is Rs. 10,990 for the Silver limited edition model

Highlights

  • Silver colour variant of Realme 1 will be available starting June 18
  • The phone will come will 4GB RAM and 64GB inbuilt storage
  • It will be available exclusively via Amazon India

Realme has announced that the Moonlight Silver colour variant of the Realme 1 smartphone will be arriving in India next week. The Oppo-owned brand had launched the Realme 1, aimed at the Indian youth and meant for e-commerce channels, in May 2018 as its first smartphone. Initially, the handset was available in Diamond Black and Solar Red colour variants and, the company had promised a Moonlight Silver colour model later in June.

The Silver colour variant of the Realme 1 comes just a month after Oppo launched the smartphone. The handset will be launching on June 18 and will come in only one variant. While the smartphone was launched in three different storage variants - 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage, 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage, and 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage - the Moonlight Silver Limited Edition model will only be available with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of inbuilt storage. The Realme 1 price in India for the Silver model has been set at Rs. 10,990, identical to the other models with the same configuration. Since Oppo has already named Amazon India as its strategic partner for the phone, the new variant will also be exclusively available on the online marketplace.

Realme 1 specifications

To recall some of the specifications, the Realme 1 is a dual-SIM smartphone that runs ColorOS 5.0 based on Android 8.1 Oreo. The handset sports a 6-inch full-HD+ (1080x2160 pixels) display with an 84.75 percent screen-to-body ratio. It is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio P60 SoC that's clocked up to 2GHz, as well as a dual-core AI-specific chip.

The Realme 1 features a 13-megapixel rear camera with LED flash, and an 8-megapixel front camera. It uses Oppo's AI Beauty 2.0 feature that apart from beautification also offers 296-point facial recognition. The smartphone also has a Face Unlock feature, but a fingerprint sensor is absent. The inbuilt storage is expandable via microSD card. Connectivity options in the phone include dual 4G VoLTE support. It is fueled by a 3410mAh battery. In terms of dimensions, it measures 156x75.3x7.8mm and weighs 158 grams. Notably, it also features an AI Board assistant.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Realme 1

Realme 1

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Unique design
  • Great performance
  • Value for money
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Average cameras
  • No fingerprint sensor
  • Cluttered OS
Read detailed Oppo Realme 1 review
Display6.00-inch
Processor2GHz octa-core
Front Camera8-megapixel
Resolution1080x2160 pixels
RAM6GB
OSAndroid 8.1
Storage128GB
Rear Camera13-megapixel
Battery Capacity3410mAh
Further reading: Oppo, Realme
Facebook Slammed by News Publishers Over Ad Policy
AT&T Gets Court Nod to Buy Time Warner Despite Trump Opposition
Realme 1 Silver Limited Edition With 4GB RAM Will Go on Sale on June 18
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Redmi Y2
TRENDING
  1. Jio Double Dhamaka Offer Giving 1.5GB Free Daily Data to Prepaid Users
  2. Nokia 5.1 Plus Leaked, Nokia X6 Global Variant Reportedly Certified
  3. Xiaomi Redmi 6 With Face Unlock, Dual Cameras Launched
  4. Samsung Flipkart Sale Has Offers on Smartphones, Headphones, Speakers
  5. Oppo Find X Teaser Tips 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 845 SoC, 256GB Storage
  6. Xiaomi Redmi Y2 Review
  7. How to Watch FIFA World Cup 2018 Live From Anywhere in the World
  8. Vivo Nex S With Pop-Up Selfie Camera, Up to 256GB Storage Launched
  9. Xiaomi Redmi 6A With 18:9 Display, Face Unlock Launched
  10. Fortnite on Nintendo Switch Is the Worst Version of the Game Right Now
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.