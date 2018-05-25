Realme 1 Next Sale on June 1, Waitlist Full for 3GB RAM Variant

The Realme 1 went on sale in India for the first time today, and now Amazon and the Oppo-owned brand have revealed the smartphone will next be available on June 1. The June 1 Realme 1 sale will see both the 3GB RAM and 6GB RAM variants up for grabs again, while those looking for the 4GB RAM variant will have to continue to wait. Oddly enough, Realme 1 is being sold in a lightning deal on Amazon India at Rs. 8,989 for the 3GB RAM option and Rs. 13,989 for the 6GB RAM variant, Re. 1 less than their standard prices. Amazon lightning deals are known for bigger discounts, so it’s unclear why the smartphone is being sold as a lightning deal. We have reached out to the Realme public relations team for clarity on this, and will update this story upon receiving a response.

Those who want to buy either the 3GB RAM or 6GB RAM variants in the Realme 1 sale on June 1 will have to sign up for the waitlist. At the time of writing, waitlists for both the Diamond Black and Solar Red 3GB RAM variants are closed. On the other hand, the waitlist for the 6GB RAM option in Solar Red is still open. Lastly, waitlist for the 6GB RAM model in Diamond Black finish is not yet open as the smartphone is still available for purchase. This suggests there is more demand for the base Realme 1 variant compared to the top-end one.

Realme 1 Review

Realme 1 price in India, launch offers

As mentioned previously, Realme 1 price in India starts at Rs. 8,990 for the 3GB RAM variant and Rs. 13,990 for the 6GB RAM option. The first Realme 1 sale on June 1 is scheduled to start at 12pm on Amazon India. As part of the Realme 1 sale on Amazon India, buyers can available a 5 percent cashback on purchases made using SBI cards, Jio benefits worth Rs. 4,850, a free case, and a free screen protector. Buyers will also get 80 percent off on Kindle ebooks (up to Rs. 300) if they have not purchased one before.

Realme 1 specifications

The dual-SIM Realme 1 runs ColorOS 5.0 based on Android 8.1 Oreo, complete with an India-specific theme. It sports a 6-inch full-HD+ (1080x2160 pixels) display with an 84.75 percent screen-to-body ratio. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P60 SoC that's clocked up to 2GHz, coupled with 3GB, 4GB, or 6GB of RAM depending on the variant, as well as a dual-core AI-specific chip. It comes with 4G VoLTE support.

The Realme 1 bears a 13-megapixel rear camera with LED flash, and a 8-megapixel front camera. The company is touting use of the Oppo's AI Beauty 2.0 feature that apart from beautification also offers 296-point facial recognition. The smartphone also has a Face Unlock feature (said to unlock the smartphone in 0.1 seconds), but it doesn't have a fingerprint sensor. The smartphone features AR stickers for both the front and rear cameras.

As for storage, the Realme 1 comes with 32GB, 64GB, and 128GB of inbuilt storage, depending on the variant, each of which is expandable via microSD card featuring its own dedicated card slot. It is powered by a 3410mAh battery. Built out of a fibre-glass body, the smartphone measures 156x75.3x7.8mm and weighs 158 grams. The company is also touting an AI Board assistant on board.

