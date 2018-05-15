Oppo is all set to launch the first smartphone in its new sub-brand in India on Tuesday, called Realme. The Realme 1 launch is set to begin at 12:30pm IST, and will be live streamed on Realme's YouTube and Facebook pages in the country. in India. The Chinese company's Realme brand is meant for e-commerce, and will primarily offer smartphones to the Indian youth priced between the Rs. 10,000 to Rs. 20,000 range, though more premium smartphones are also planned. The Realme brand will be launched as part of a strategic partnership with Amazon India. For now, unfortunately, not much is known about the Realme 1 in terms of its specifications, however, it does sport the new Diamond Black design that the company has previously launched with Oppo F7 and Oppo A3, apart from AI-based selfie features.

Amazon India has built a microsite for the Realme 1 that reveals some of its key features. The handset seems to feature a metallic frame and a shiny back panel with triangular-cut, diamond patterns. The Realme 1 also has single a rear camera, coupled with an LED flash. Oppo says the Realme 1 will come with an after sales support directly from Oppo that is touted to have over 500 authorised service centres in the country.

Speaking on the launch of the brand, Madhav Seth, Chief Executive Officer, Realme India, said, "Today, young consumers prefer a better phone design that represents their different but real personalities. They are looking for an affordable price option without compromising on the built-quality and the device performance. On the functional side, their ask is a smarter camera and selfie experience. Realme phones will satisfy the needs of the young and online consumers through its exquisite design, leading specs, cutting edge technology and industry-leading quality. We believe we will be the real disruptor in online smartphone market."

As we mentioned, from the Realme 1's rear panel design that the company has revealed, the smartphone may bear some similarity with the recently launched Oppo A3. However, looking at the Oppo A3 price in China - CNY 1,999 (approximately Rs. 21,000) - it's likely Oppo may choose to bring a cheaper version of the smartphone that fits within the Rs. 10,000 to Rs. 20,000 price range the company has already highlighted.

The dual-SIM (Nano) Oppo A3 runs Android 8.1 Oreo-based ColorOS 5.0 and features a 6.2-inch full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) LTPS display along with 19:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P60 SoC, coupled with 4GB of RAM, and has a 16-megapixel rear camera sensor, 8-megapixel front camera sensor, and 128GB of onboard storage. The handset also packs a 3400mAh battery.

