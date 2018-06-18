Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
  Oppo Realme 1 4GB RAM Moonlight Silver Colour Variant to Go on Sale in India for First Time Today

, 18 June 2018
Highlights

  • Oppo Realme 1 gets a new variant
  • It has 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage
  • There is also a limited-edition Moonlight Silver colour option

Oppo Realme 1, the smartphone that is designed to counter the likes of Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 and Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1, has received a new variant that comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB onboard storage - it will become available to buy today via Amazon India, as announced earlier this week. The new variant will be available to buy in three colour options, including Diamond Black, Solar Red, and a limited edition Moonlight Silver. Last month, Oppo's online-only sub-brand Realme was launched along with the Realme 1. The handset offered by Oppo is an Amazon-exclusive and is touted to be a 'Made in India' product.

The price of the new Oppo Realme 1 variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage has been set at Rs. 10,990. It will go on sale through Amazon India from Monday, June 18. Moreover, the latest variant will sit alongside the two originally launched variants that have 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage and 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage.

Realme 1 specifications

Apart from the changes on the part of its RAM and storage, the new Realme 1 variant is identical to its original options. The dual-SIM (Nano) smartphone runs ColorOS 5.0 based on Android 8.1 Oreo and features a 6-inch full-HD+ (1080x2160 pixels) display. Under the hood, there is an octa-core MediaTek Helio P60 SoC, coupled with 3GB, 4GB, and 6GB RAM options, as well as a dual-core AI-specific chip. The smartphone sports a 13-megapixel rear camera sensor with an LED flash and an 8-megapixel front camera sensor. It also includes Oppo's AI Beauty 2.0 feature. Furthermore, there is a Face Unlock feature that is touted to unlock the screen in just 0.1 seconds.

Realme 1 Review

The Realme 1 has 32GB, 64GB, and 128GB of onboard storage options that all are expandable via microSD card. In terms of connectivity, the smartphone has 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, FM radio, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It packs a 3410mAh battery that works with an AI battery management technology and measures 156x75.3x7.8mm. Besides, the handset comes with an AI Board assistant.

 

Comments

Realme 1

Realme 1

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Unique design
  • Great performance
  • Value for money
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Average cameras
  • No fingerprint sensor
  • Cluttered OS
Read detailed Oppo Realme 1 review
Display6.00-inch
Processor2GHz octa-core
Front Camera8-megapixel
Resolution1080x2160 pixels
RAM6GB
OSAndroid 8.1
Storage128GB
Rear Camera13-megapixel
Battery Capacity3410mAh
Further reading: Oppo, Realme
