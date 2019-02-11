Technology News

Oppo R19 Purported Leaked Poster Tips 48-Megapixel Camera, Gradient Finish

, 11 February 2019
Photo Credit: Weibo

Oppo R19 is tipped to sport a pop-up selfie camera

  • Oppo R19 poster leak suggests an all-display design
  • The smartphone is seen sporting a dual camera setup, gradient finish
  • It is also expected to feature a 48-megapixel rear sensor

After a live photo leak of the Oppo's upcoming R19 last month, an alleged poster image of the phone has now appeared online. The phone is expected to be released in China soon and it is seen to sport a bezel-less screen, a dual camera setup, and a gradient panel. The Oppo R19 has previously been snapped to sport a pop-up selfie camera as well. The selfie camera pops out from the centre of the top edge directly on top of the rear cameras at the back. It is likely going to be a motorised pop-up mechanism.

The purported poster of the Oppo R19 has been shared on the Chinese social media site Weibo and it shows the phone from the front and back angles. At the back, we can see the Oppo R19 sporting a gradient purple and blue background, however we expect to see more colour options for the phone at launch. The Oppo R19 comes with a dual camera setup at the back aligned vertically with the flash sitting at the bottom end of the setup. The front is all display with little-to-no bezels and the selfie camera is hidden inside the frame and will reportedly pop-up from the top. This was first seen on the Vivo Nex, but this time the selfie camera pops out from the middle of the top-edge of the frame, in line with the rear cameras at the back.

The leaked poster also suggests that the Oppo R19 will sport a 48-megapixel sensor at the back. Apart from this, the poster reveals little else about the specifications or its launch timeline. This new leak is in line with previous ones that had also shown the same placement of the selfie camera and back panel design. The poster has no mention of the fingerprint scanner, so it is likely to be embedded underneath the display.

Though no definite dates have been revealed by the manufacturer, the Oppo R19 is expected to debut sometime in March. We recommend you to take all leaks with a pinch of salt, till official details from Oppo are out.

Further reading: Oppo R19, Oppo R19 Specifications, Oppo R19 Features, Oppo
