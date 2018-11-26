Oppo is all set to unveil its flagship Oppo R17 Pro smartphone in the Indian market, at an event scheduled on December 4 in Mumbai. This smartphone supports the company's Super VOOC Flash Charge fast charging technology, much like the Oppo Find X. While the technology did not make its way to the Indian market with the Find X, the Chinese phone maker in a media statement has now hinted at the presence of the same in the Oppo R17 Pro next month. Super VOOC fast charging currently supports charging at up to 10V/ 5A or about 50W. Separately, the Oppo R17 Pro listing on the Oppo India site also confirms the presence of Super VOOC Flash Charge.

The BBK-owned Chinese smartphone giant on Monday announced that Super VOOC technology will finally make its way to India in the company's “latest offering” in December. This all but points towards the presence of Super VOOC in the Indian units of the Oppo R17 Pro. The Oppo Find X was its first phone with this technology, however the units sold in India only support up to 5V/ 4A (20W) VOOC Flash fast charging, found in most premium Oppo smartphones. The company can be seen to separately confirm the presence of Super VOOC Flash Charge on the Oppo R17 Pro India site listing.

The company claims that Super VOOC Flash Charge fast charging will allow Oppo R17 Pro to be charged up to 40 percent within just 10 minutes. Oppo also claims that Super VOOC adopts a bi-cell design. “During charging, the bi-cell can distribute the output voltage of 10V and reduce the voltage of each cell by half. Thus, it assures safety to the same extent as that of VOOC Flash Charge. Super VOOC Flash Charge provides five-core protections, which checks the safety level when the phone is charging. All nodes including the charging plug, USB cable, mobile phone, and battery are separately protected by specialized chips,” said Oppo India in a statement.

Oppo R17 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Oppo R17 Pro runs ColorOS 5.2 on top of Android 8.1 Oreo, and sports a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

In the camera department, the Oppo R17 Pro sports a triple rear camera setup with a 12-megapixel sensor (f/1.5-2/4 aperture), a 20-megapixel sensor with f/2.6 aperture, and a third sensor which is a TOF 3D stereo camera. There is a 3,700mAh battery under the hood, with support for Super VOOC Flash Charge technology.

