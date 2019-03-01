Technology News

Oppo R17 Pro Price in India Cut by Rs. 6,000, Now Priced at Rs. 39,990

, 01 March 2019
Oppo R17 Pro Price in India Cut by Rs. 6,000, Now Priced at Rs. 39,990

Oppo R17 Pro was launched in India with a price tag of Rs. 45,990

Highlights

  • Oppo R17 Pro was launched in India in December last year
  • The price cut is reflected on Amazon.in
  • Amazon.in also offers an exchange discount on Oppo R17 Pro

Oppo R17 Pro price in India has been slashed by Rs. 6,000. The Oppo phone was launched in the country in December last year with a price tag of Rs. 45,990. It comes with Super VOOC Flash Charge fast charging tech that is touted to charge the device up to 40 percent in 10 minutes. Further, the Oppo R17 Pro sports a 6.4-inch full-HD+ display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. There is also a 25-megapixel selfie camera and a triple rear camera setup along with AI-based features. The Oppo R17 Pro additionally has an in-display fingerprint sensor.

With the new price cut in place, the Oppo R17 Pro is available in India at Rs. 39,990. Amazon.in has already listed the handset with the revised price. The online marketplace is also giving an exchange discount of up to Rs. 13,400.

We've reached out to Oppo India to get clarity on whether the price cut is applicable through offline stores as well and will update this space when we hear back.

As we mentioned, the Oppo R17 Pro was launched in India back in December last year with a price tag of Rs. 45,990. The phone comes in Emerald Green and Radiant Mist colour options.

Oppo R17 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Oppo R17 Pro runs ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 Oreo and features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED display with a waterdrop-style notch and Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM.

Oppo has provided a triple rear camera setup on the R17 Pro. The camera setup includes a 12-megapixel sensor featuring a variable aperture from f/1.5 to f/2.4 and a 1.4-micron pixel size, a 20-megapixel sensor with an f/2.6 aperture, and a third lens that is a TOF 3D stereo camera. There are also features such as optical image stabilisation (OIS), Dual Pixel PDAF, and an Ultra Night Mode. For selfies, the R17 Pro has a 25-megapixel camera sensor at the front along with an f/2.0 lens and AI Beauty Camera beautification.

The Oppo R17 Pro has 128GB of internal storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). Connectivity options on the new model include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C (v3.1) with OTG functionality, and NFC. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, digital compass, gyroscope, and proximity sensor.

Besides, the Oppo R15 Pro packs a 3,700mAh battery with Super VOOC Flash Charge tech (10V/ 5A, up to 50W), which with a bi-cell design (2x1,850mAh) is claimed to deliver up to 40 percent charge in just 10 minutes, and a full charge in just 40 minutes.

 

For details of the latest Nokia, Xiaomi, Sony, and other mobile launches from the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2019 hub.

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Solid build quality
  • Good battery life
  • Insane charging speeds
  • Good cameras
  • Bad
  • Slow fingerprint scanner
  • 3D camera feature doesn’t work yet
Read detailed Oppo R17 Pro review
Display6.40-inch
Processor2.2GHz octa-core
Front Camera25-megapixel
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
RAM8GB
OSAndroid 8.1 Oreo
Storage128GB
Rear Camera12-megapixel + 20-megapixel
Battery Capacity3700mAh
Further reading: Oppo R17 Pro price in India, Oppo R17 Pro specifications, Oppo
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
