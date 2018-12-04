Oppo R17 Pro India Launch Set for Today, How to Watch Live Stream

Oppo R17 Pro, the company's current flagship smartphone model, is all set to launch in India today at a launch event scheduled at 7pm in Mumbai. The Chinese phone maker has sent out media invites for the event where only the R17 Pro will be launched; the Oppo R17 is not expected to launch in India. Additionally, the Oppo R17 Pro will be the first smartphone in India to feature Oppo's Super VOOC fast charging technology. Other highlights of the smartphone include up to 8GB of RAM, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and a waterdrop-style notch. There will also be a live stream, and we have all the details for you.

Oppo R17 Pro price in India, live stream details

Oppo R17 Pro price in India has not been revealed yet, and is expected at the launch event today. However, the phone has already been launched in China. It is priced at CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 40,800) for the base 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage variant and CNY 4,299 (around Rs. 43,900) for the 8GB RAM/ 128GB storage model. Colour options include Condensed Green and Fog gradient, however the company has not yet specified as to which colours would be launched in the Indian market. Oppo R17 Pro pre-orders in India have already gone live on Oppo's official website.

The Oppo R17 Pro India launch will be live streamed on the company's Facebook and Twitter channels, and you can head there at 7pm IST for all the information. As always, stay tuned to Gadgets 360 for updates straight from the launch event.

Oppo R17 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Oppo R17 Pro runs ColorOS 5.2 on top of Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box. It sports a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED on-cell panel with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 16 million colours. The handset is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC, coupled with an Adreno 616 GPU, 6GB/ 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of inbuilt storage.

In the camera department, the Oppo R17 Pro sports a triple rear camera setup with a 12-megapixel primary sensor (variable aperture of f/1.5-2.4) and a 20-megapixel secondary sensor (f/2.6 aperture), coupled with an LED flash. The third sensor is a TOF 3D stereo camera. On the front, the handset bears a 25-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture. There is a 3,650mAh battery under the hood, with support for Oppo's Super VOOC charging.