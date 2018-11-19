After launching the R17 and R17 Pro smartphones in China a few months ago, Oppo has now started teasing the arrival of the 'R' series in India. The Oppo R17 and Oppo R17 Pro were launched in China in August this year, and the company is now looking to launch the Oppo R17 Pro smartphone in India, probably alongside its sibling as well. The premium R17 Pro variant comes with triple cameras at the back, while the R17 variant sports a dual camera setup. Both the variants sport a waterdrop-shaped display notch, and an in-display fingerprint scanner as well.

Oppo India has started teasing the arrival of the 'R' series in the country on Twitter. The company hasn't announced which of the two phones in the series, it will launch in the country, but advertisements of the Oppo R17 Pro have started to crop up on Hotstar and other digital verticals in India. It could be possible that Oppo only launches the premium variant in the country, or launch both the Oppo R17 and Oppo R17 Pro. In any case, Oppo pegs the 'R' series launch in India as coming soon, with no tangible launch date announced yet.

In China, the Oppo R17 is priced at CNY 3,499 (roughly Rs. 35,600) for the 8GB RAM/ 128GB storage variant, and CNY 3,199 (roughly Rs. 32,600) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB variant. The Oppo R17 Pro, on the other hand, has been launched in China with a price tag of CNY 4,299 (roughly Rs. 43,800) for the sole 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

Oppo R17 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Oppo R17 Pro runs ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 Oreo. The smartphone sports a 6.4-inch (1080x2340 pixels) full-HD+ display with a 91.5 percent aspect ratio. Under the hood, there is an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM. The handset has a triple rear camera setup that comprises a 12-megapixel sensor with f/1.5-2.4 aperture, a 20-megapixel sensor with an aperture of f/2.6, and a third sensor that is actually a TOF 3D stereo camera. As of now, there is no clarity on what the third lens is meant to do.

For storing content, the Oppo R17 has 128GB inbuilt storage. The smartphone has 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and NFC support. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, and a proximity sensor. As mentioned, it comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The Oppo R17 Pro is fuelled by a 3,700mAh battery that is powered by Oppo's proprietary Super VOOC technology. In terms of dimensions, the Oppo R17 Pro 157.6x74.6x7.9mm and weighs 183 grams.

Oppo R17 specifications

In comparison, the Oppo R17 runs ColorOS 5.2 based on Android Oreo and features a 6.4-inch (1080x2280 pixels) full-HD+ display with a 91.5 percent aspect ratio. Under the hood, there is an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM. The handset has a dual rear camera setup that comprises a 16-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor - paired with an LED flash. For selfies, there is a 25-megapixel Sony IMX576 sensor available at the front that has an f/2.0 aperture. The front camera supports AI-backed Portrait mode and a bunch of selfie-focused features. There are also various preset scenes to capture enhanced shots.

For storing content, the Oppo R17 has 128GB onboard storage. The smartphone has 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, and USB Type-C. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, and a proximity sensor. There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor. Besides, the smartphone packs a 3,500mAh battery that is powered by Oppo's proprietary VOOC technology that is touted to deliver two hours of talk time with five minutes of charge.