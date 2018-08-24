Oppo has finally revealed the price and availability details of Oppo R17, but it has also launched its premium variant - Oppo 17 Pro - in China. The manufacturer had recently revealed the specifications of the Oppo R17 that comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor and AI-supported cameras. Meanwhile, following several leaks and rumours surrounding the smartphone, the Oppo R17 Pro has also been unveiled. The highlight of the R17 Pro appears to be a triple rear camera setup, similar to the one seen on the Huawei P20 Pro. Others key features include Super VOOC Flash charging support, 8GB of RAM, Snapdragon 710 processor, and a small display notch.

Oppo R17 price

As per an official post on Chinese microblogging site Weibo, Oppo has priced the Oppo R17 at CNY 3,499 (roughly Rs. 35,600) in China, for the 8GB RAM/ 128GB storage variant. As also announced, Oppo has also unveiled a 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage model in the country, and this model comes with a price tag of CNY 3,199 (roughly Rs. 32,600). The smartphone is already available for pre-order via Oppo's official site, and will go on sale starting August 30. Also, while the Neon Purple and Streamer Blue colour options were revealed earlier, there is a new 'Fog gradient' colour option that will come for CNY 3,599 (roughly Rs. 36,600).

Oppo R17 Pro price

The Oppo R17 has been launched in China with a price tag of CNY 4,299 (roughly Rs. 43,800). The smartphone will go on sale in mid-October in the country. The smartphone comes with a unique colour option, which roughly translates to 'Fog gradient'. Currently, there's no official information on whether the Oppo R17 Pro will be launched in India or not.

Oppo R17 Pro specifications

As per the official listing, the dual-SIM (Nano) Oppo R17 Pro runs ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 Oreo. The smartphone sports a 6.4-inch (1080x2340 pixels) full-HD+ display with a 91.5 percent aspect ratio. Under the hood, there is an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM. The handset has a triple rear camera setup that comprises a 12-megapixel sensor with f/1.5-2.4 aperture, a 20-megapixel sensor with an aperture of f/2.6, and a third sensor that is actually a TOF 3D stereo camera. As of now, there is no clarity on what the third lens is meant to do.

For storing content, the Oppo R17 has 128GB inbuilt storage. The smartphone has 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and NFC support. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, and a proximity sensor. As mentioned, it comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The Oppo R17 Pro is fueled by a 3,700mAh battery that is powered by Oppo's proprietary Super VOOC technology. In terms of dimensions, the Oppo R17 Pro 157.6x74.6x7.9mm and weighs 183 grams.