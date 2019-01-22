Oppo R17 Pro is now available under the "70 on 70th" promotion offer on the occasion of India's 70th Republic Day. The offer has the Oppo R17 Pro available for purchase with a down payment of Rs. 70 - with the remaining amount to be paid in six equal EMIs. Oppo has tied up with Bajaj Finance to kick off the new offer. This will be available from January 22 to January 31 through all offline stores across the country. Alongside the new offer, customers buying the Oppo R17 Pro will receive a SuperVOOC car charger after February 9.

"We are delighted to announce our 70 on 70th offer this Republic Day in India," said Will Yang, Brand Director, Oppo India, in a press statement. "Oppo as a brand is always introducing interesting offers for its consumers to help them experience technology at its best. Through this partnership with Bajaj Finance, our aim is to reach out to a larger set of consumers to experience the newly launched Oppo R17 Pro."

To recall, the Oppo R17 Pro was launched in India last month with a price tag of Rs. 45,990. It comes in 8GB RAM/ 128GB storage configuration and has Emerald Green and Radiant Mist colour options.

Oppo R17 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Oppo R17 Pro runs Colour OS 5.2, based on Android 8.1 Oreo. It sports a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED display with a waterdrop-style notch, Corning Gorilla Glass 6, and a 91.5 percent screen-to-body ratio. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM.

The Oppo R17 Pro bears a triple rear camera setup, with a 12-megapixel sensor featuring a variable aperture from f/1.5 to f/2.4 and a 1.4-micron pixel size, a 20-megapixel sensor with an f/2.6 aperture, and a third lens that is a TOF 3D stereo camera that assists in depth effects amongst other things. The rear camera setup features optical image stabilisation, Dual Pixel PDAF, and the company is also touting an Ultra Night Mode that uses AI-based algorithms to optimise low-light photography.

On the front, the Oppo R17 Pro bears a 25-megapixel camera with an f/2.0 aperture, as well AI Beauty Camera beautification with a live preview option. The beautification mode is said to learn preferences from the user to provide better results.

Oppo R17 Pro Review

There is 128GB of inbuilt storage on the Oppo R17 Pro, expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB) in a hybrid dual-SIM configuration. Connectivity options on the Oppo R17 Pro include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac (dual-band, 2.4GHz and 5GHz), Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C (v3.1) with OTG functionality, and NFC.

Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, digital compass, gyroscope, and proximity sensor. It is powered by a 3,700mAh battery with Super VOOC Flash Charge tech (10V/ 5A, up to 50W), which with a bi-cell design (2x1,850mAh) is said to deliver up to 40 percent charge in just 10 minutes, and full charge in just 40 minutes. It measures 157.6x74.6x7.9mm and weighs 183 grams.