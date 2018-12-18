As expected, Oppo has now launched the Oppo R17 and Oppo R17 Pro New Year's Edition smartphones. Both the new devices see the same specifications as before, but have a new avatar with a logo of the piglet at the back. The New Year's Edition brings along a festive glossy red colour smartphone with gradient effect, inside a gold and red decorated box. The devices also sport a new New Year themed UI as well. According to the Chinese calendar, the next year is considered to be the year of the pig and hence the piglet logo at the back. Furthermore, the red colour is said to symbolise the traditional paper-cutting art of the country.

Oppo R17, Oppo R17 Pro New Year's Edition price, availability

The Oppo R17 New Year's Edition is priced at CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs. 28,900), and the Oppo R17 Pro New Year's Edition is priced at CNY 4,299 (roughly Rs. 44,400) in China. Both the smartphones are available in sole 8GB RAM + 128GB storage options. The sale of both the devices will commence just ahead of Christmas on December 21 at 10am China Time. These devices are launched as China exclusive, so availability in India should not be expected.

To recall, the Oppo R17 is priced at CNY 3,199 (roughly Rs. 32,600) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option, and CNY 3,499 (roughly Rs. 35,600) for the 8GB RAM/ 128GB storage variant. A 'Fog gradient' colour option was given a price tag of CNY 3,599 (roughly Rs. 36,600). The Oppo R17 Pro is priced at CNY 4,299 (roughly Rs. 43,800) in China for the sole 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option.

Oppo R17, Oppo R17 Pro specifications

As mentioned, specifications of both the devices remain the same. The dual-SIM (Nano) Oppo R17 Pro New Year's Edition runs Colour OS 5.2, based on Android 8.1 Oreo. It sports a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED display with a waterdrop-style notch, Corning Gorilla Glass 6, and a 91.5 percent screen-to-body ratio. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM. There is 128GB of inbuilt storage on the Oppo R17 Pro New Year's Edition, expandable via a hybrid microSD card (up to 256GB).

The Oppo R17 Pro New Year's Edition bears a triple rear camera setup, with a 12-megapixel sensor featuring a variable aperture from f/1.5 to f/2.4 and a 1.4-micron pixel size, a 20-megapixel sensor with an f/2.6 aperture, and a third lens that is a TOF 3D stereo camera that assists in depth effects amongst other things. The rear camera setup features optical image stabilisation, Dual Pixel PDAF, and the company is also touting an Ultra Night Mode that uses AI-based algorithms to optimise low-light photography. On the front, the Oppo R17 Pro New Year's Edition bears a 25-megapixel camera with an f/2.0 aperture, as well AI Beauty Camera beautification with a live preview option. The beautification mode is said to learn preferences from the user to provide better results.

Connectivity options on the Oppo R17 Pro New Year's Edition include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac (dual-band, 2.4GHz and 5GHz), Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C (v3.1) with OTG functionality, and NFC. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, digital compass, gyroscope, and proximity sensor. It is powered by a 3,700mAh battery with Super VOOC Flash Charge tech (10V/ 5A, up to 50W), which with a bi-cell design (2x1,850mAh) is said to deliver up to 40 percent charge in just 10 minutes, and full charge in just 40 minutes. It measures 157.6x74.6x7.9mm and weighs 183 grams.

The Oppo R17 New Year's Edition, on the other hand, is powered by the Snapdragon 670 processor, packs up to 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage, a dual camera setup – a 16-megapixel and a 5-megapixel sensor, a 3,500mAh battery, Bluetooth v4.2, and a Micro USB port. Other specifications match the Oppo R17 Pro.