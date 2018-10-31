Chinese manufacturer Oppo has launched a new smartphone variant in its Oppo R17 lineup. Following the launch of Oppo R17 and Oppo R17 Pro in China, the company has unveiled the Oppo R17 Neo in Japan. The key highlight of the Oppo R17 Neo includes an in-display fingerprint sensor. Apart from that, the smartphone sports a 6.4-inch display, is powered by the Snapdragon 660 processor, and more. However, there have been a few changes in terms of battery, RAM, and camera specifications when compared to the other variants in the lineup. It now packs a 3,600mAh battery, comes with 4GB of RAM, and features a dual camera setup with 16-megapixel and 2-megapixel sensor.

To recall, Oppo had officially revealed the Oppo R17 in China back in August this year. Following several leaks, the Oppo R17 was confirmed to be equipped with an in-display fingerprint sensor, 8GB of RAM, and more. Later, the company had also revealed the pricing details of the handset, alongside the unveiling of a premium Oppo R17 Pro variant. The Oppo R17 Pro, on the other hand, arrived with triple cameras and Super VOOC charge support. Interestingly, the design and specifications of the Oppo R17 Neo look similar to Oppo K1 that was recently launched in China.

Oppo R17 Neo price

As per a listing found on Japanese website UQCommunications, the price of Oppo R17 Neo in Japan has been set at JPY 38,988 (roughly Rs. 25,500). In the smartphone's listing, the company is providing several monthly instalment plans as well. However, the official Oppo Japan website does not provide any pricing and other details regarding the smartphone. For comparison, the Oppo R17 was priced at CNY 3,499 (roughly Rs. 35,600) in China for the 8GB RAM/ 128GB storage variant and CNY 3,199 (roughly Rs. 32,600) for the 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage model. Meanwhile, the Oppo R17 Pro was launched in China with a price tag of CNY 4,299 (roughly Rs. 43,800). Notably, the Oppo R17 Neo comes with Blue and Red gradient colour models.

Oppo R17 Neo specifications

The Oppo R17 Neo runs ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 Oreo. The smartphone sports a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED display. It is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor clocked at 1.95GHz. It comes in a lone 4GB RAM variant.

In terms of optics, the Oppo R17 Neo has a dual camera setup with a 16-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. At the front, the smartphone has a 25-megapixel selfie camera.

The Oppo R17 Neo is equipped with 128GB of inbuilt storage, expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). Connectivity options in the smartphone include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, and Bluetooth 5.0. As mentioned, it comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor. The handset is fuelled by a 3,600mAh battery. In terms of dimensions, the Oppo R17 Neo measures 158.3x75.5x7.4mm and weighs 156 grams.