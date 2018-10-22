Oppo has silently listed its latest R15x smartphone in China on its e-commerce platform. The Oppo R15x is pretty much a replica of the newly launched Oppo K1 with the same design that includes an in-display fingerprint sensor, a waterdrop-style notch, a vertical dual rear camera setup, and a gradient colour design. Specifications that match include a Snapdragon 660 SoC, a 25-megapixel selfie camera, and the same 16+2-megapixel rear camera combo. However, it offers double the inbuilt storage at 128GB, and comes only in one 6GB RAM option. The R15x might just be on its way to become the global variant of the Oppo K1. Let's get into the details of the Oppo R15x.

Oppo R15x price, availability

Oppo R15x price has been set at CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 26,400) for the sole 6GB RAM/ 128GB inbuilt storage variant, and is up for pre-orders on Opposhop. The phone will be released on November 1 and will be sold in Nebula and Ice Blue colour variants. According to the listing, pre-ordering customers will be entitled to a free M11 Bluetooth speaker.

Oppo R15x specifications

The new Oppo R15x runs ColorOS 5.2 on top of Android 8.1 Oreo, and sports a 6.4-inch display with a 91 percent screen-to-body ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. While the SoC branding has not been mentioned in the Opposhop listing, certain reports claim that the Oppo R15x is powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 660 SoC. It is coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.

In the camera department, the Oppo R15x gets a vertically stacked pair of dual rear cameras with a primary 16-megapixel sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary depth sensor capable of taking portrait shots with certain AI capabilities. Then, on the front, it has a 25-megapixel selfie camera with AI enhancements, 800 detection modes, and intelligent beauty features. There is reportedly a 3,500mAh battery under the hood of the smartphone. The phone has an in-display fingerprint sensor, instead of a physical one.