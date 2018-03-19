Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Oppo R15, Oppo R15 Dream Mirror Edition Announced in China: Price, Specifications, Features

 
, 19 March 2018
Oppo R15 and Oppo R15 Dream Mirror Edition

Highlights

  • Oppo R15 and Oppo R15 Dream Mirror Edition announced in China
  • The Oppo R15 is priced at CNY 2,999
  • Both smartphones will go on sale in the Chinese market starting April 1

Oppo R15 and Oppo R15 Dream Mirror Edition have been announced in China, running Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box. While the Oppo R15 in Snow White, Hot Red, and Star Purple colour options comes at CNY 2,999 (approximately Rs. 30,800), the Oppo R15 Dream Mirror Edition in Dream Mirror Red version will be available at CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs. 33,900) its Ceramic Edition is priced at CNY 3,499 (around Rs. 35,900). The new Oppo R15 handsets will go on sale in China starting April1, and are already available for pre-orders. Details about their launch and availability in India are yet to emerge.

Oppo R15, Oppo R15 Dream Mirror Edition features

The Oppo R15 and Oppo R15 Dream Mirror Edition both have AI Intelligent Scene Recognition technology that is touted to recognise 16 scenes and 120 multi-scene combinations. Also, there is a built-in AI chip that enables AI portraits and can scan as many as 296 feature points on a face through a preloaded AI smart beauty feature. While the Oppo R15 Dream Mirror Ceramic Edition sports a ceramic back, the other two feature glass backs. A fingerprint sensor is on the back rear.

Oppo R15, Oppo R15 Dream Mirror Edition specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Oppo R15 and Oppo R15 Dream Mirror Edition feature a 6.28-inch (1080x2280 pixels) full-HD+ OLED display with 19:9 aspect ratio and run Android 8.1 Oreo-based ColorOS 5.0. Both models have a 16-megapixel Sony IMX519 rear camera sensor with an LED flash, f/1.7 aperture, and EIS. On the front, there is a 20-megapixel camera sensor with an f/2.0 aperture lens. There is 128GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB) in a hybrid configuration.

In terms of major distinctions, the Oppo R15 is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P20 SoC, coupled with ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU and 6GB of RAM, while the Oppo R15 Dream Mirror Edition has a Snapdragon 660 SoC, paired with Adreno 512 GPU and 6GB of RAM. Also, the Oppo R15 packs a 3450mAh battery, whereas the Oppo R15 Dream Mirror Edition has a 3400mAh battery. Both handsets support Oppo's VOOC Flash Charging technology.

On the connectivity front, the new Oppo smartphones have 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, and USB Type-C. Besides, the smartphones weigh 175 grams.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Display

6.28-inch

Processor

2GHz octa-core

Front Camera

20-megapixel

Resolution

1080x2280 pixels

RAM

6GB

OS

Android 8.1

Storage

128GB

Rear Camera

16-megapixel

Battery Capacity

3450mAh
Display

6.28-inch

Processor

2GHz octa-core

Front Camera

20-megapixel

Resolution

1080x2280 pixels

RAM

6GB

OS

Android 8.1

Storage

128GB

Rear Camera

16-megapixel

Battery Capacity

3400mAh
