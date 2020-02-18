Technology News
loading

Oppo Reportedly Set to Bring Its Proprietary Mobile Processors

Oppo has Yan Chen to work on its in-house silicon.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 18 February 2020 14:40 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Oppo Reportedly Set to Bring Its Proprietary Mobile Processors

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Oppo

Oppo appears to be calling “Mariana Plan” as the initiative to build its self-developed mobile chips

Highlights
  • Oppo executive reportedly shared the plans with employees
  • In an internal letter, “Mariana Plan” is said to be mentioned
  • Oppo M1 could be the company’s first proprietary chip

Oppo seems to be following in the footsteps of fellow Chinese manufacturers Huawei and Xiaomi, thanks a report of it developing in-house mobile processors. In an internal note reportedly shared with all employees, a special assistant to the Oppo CEO has revealed the plans for bringing self-developed chips. A trademark listing filed with the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) suggested that Oppo's first proprietary chip would be called the Oppo M1. The company is rumoured to have hired engineers from Spreadtrum and MediaTek to work on its first mobile processing chip.

The Oppo executive shared the letter stating “Mariana Plan” for self-developed chips on February 16, as reported by CNBeta. The mentioning of Mariana Plan isn't new on Oppo's documents as some internal documents with the same initiative were reportedly spotted last year as well.

Oppo is said to have Yan Chen leading the development of its silicon team and work on developments such as the Oppo M1 and Hawkey chips. The LinkedIn profile of Chen shows that prior to joining Oppo, Chen was the principle engineer at Qualcomm Ventures. He worked on Qualcomm SH Android development processes and helped companies including Xiaomi, Huawei, and Oppo deploy the Qualcomm MSM8939 (Snapdragon 615) SoC on their devices.

At the Inno Day conference last year, founder and CEO Tony Chen highlighted that Oppo would invest CNY 50 billion (roughly Rs. 51,051 crores) into R&D spending in the next three years to develop core technologies in hardware, software, and system.

Oppo isn't alone in the race of building proprietary chips. Huawei already has its HiSilicon Kirin range of mobile processors as an alternative to MediaTek and Qualcomm offerings. Samsung also has its Exynos chips that are majorly limited to flagship Galaxy phones designed for global markets.

Similar to Huawei and Samsung, Xiaomi attempted to step into the same space with the Surge S1 SoC. The Beijing-based company, however, wasn't able to make its first in-house chip successful. It debuted in the smartphone market through the Mi 5c smartphone that didn't reach any markets except China.

The development of proprietary chips could help smartphone makers reduce their dependence on Qualcomm and MediaTek that are almost playing in a duopoly so far.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo M1, Oppo
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
Virat Kohli Becomes the First Indian Celebrity to Reach 50 Million Followers on Instagram

Related Stories

Oppo Reportedly Set to Bring Its Proprietary Mobile Processors
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M31 Price in India Tipped Ahead of Launch Next Week
  2. Realme X50 Pro 5G to Launch in India on February 24
  3. Moon Will 'Eclipse' Mars Today: Here's How to See It
  4. Apple May Announce the iPhone 9 on March 31
  5. Microsoft’s New Office App Brings Word, Excel, PowerPoint Together
  6. Oppo Watch Teased to Debut With Curved Screen, 3D Glass Protection
  7. Motorola Razr’s Foldable Display Peels Off From Top Lamination: Report
  8. Reliance to Merge Media, Distribution Businesses Into TV Unit
  9. Samsung Galaxy S20 Series India Prices Announced, Pre-Bookings Open Today
  10. LG K61, LG K51S, LG K41S With Four Rear Cameras, 4,000mAh Battery Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Oyo Has Some Real Problems — Softbank's Aspirations May Be to Blame
  2. Oppo Find X2 Pro Said to Offer Periscope Lens System Capable of 60x Digital Zoom
  3. Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 Promotions Include Real World Ads and Cryptic Messages
  4. Oppo Reportedly Set to Bring Its Proprietary Mobile Processors
  5. Virat Kohli Becomes the First Indian Celebrity to Reach 50 Million Followers on Instagram
  6. Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 Tipped to Sport Infinity-V Front Cover Display, Galaxy S20+ Like Rear Camera Setup
  7. Coronavirus: Samsung Offers Phone Delivery Service for Test Use to Ride Out Virus Impact
  8. Facebook Sees Risks to Innovation, Freedom of Expression Ahead of EU Rules
  9. Realme X50 Pro 5G Features 64-Megapixel Quad Rear Camera Setup With 20x Hybrid Zoom
  10. Samsung Galaxy Buds+ Price in India Revealed, Pre-Orders Begin at Samsung.com
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.