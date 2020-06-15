Technology News
loading

Oppo China President Confirms Plans on Making Its Own Smartphone Processors: Report

Oppo’s first mobile processor may be called the Oppo M1 as per a trademark filed with the EUIPO.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 15 June 2020 15:02 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Oppo China President Confirms Plans on Making Its Own Smartphone Processors: Report

Oppo’s “Mariana Plan” revolves around self-developed chips

Highlights
  • Oppo China president reportedly confirms plans of in-house processors
  • Oppo will be joining the likes of Samsung and Huawei
  • The company reportedly announced the Mariana Plan back in February

Oppo is planning on developing its own processors for its smartphones, as per a new report. Liu Bo, president of Oppo China, confirmed that the smartphone manufacturer plans on making its own SoCs to make them a “crucial driving force” for the company's future growth. While he did not share a timeline for the processors, this development comes reaffirms the company's plans of making its own smartphone processors. To recall, the company reportedly announced its “Mariana Plan” for self-developed chips back in February.

As per a report by Caixin, Liu Bo said, “We have to tackle the chip technology and make the technology the crucial driving force for our future growth.” Bo added that Oppo will start working with key suppliers in order to develop its own smartphone processors. The report added that Qualcomm, MediaTek, and Samsung are Oppo's main partners when it comes to SoCs.

Smartphone manufacturers hope to become self-reliant when it comes to mobile processors even though custom made chipsets may cost more than the standard processors from the likes of Qualcomm and MediaTek, the report further states.

In February, it was reported that Oppo had hired several chip engineers and high-level executives from MediaTek and the Tsinghua Ungroup-owned Spreadtrum Communications to work on its own custom made smartphone processors. It was also said that a trademark filed with the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) suggested the first proprietary chip by the Chinese company would be called the Oppo M1.

Oppo is getting into the smartphone processor game that has the likes of Samsung and Huawei as already established players. Samsung has its own Exynos line of processors while Huawei has its HiSilicon Kirin range. Notably, Xiaomi also attempted to get into this space with its Surge S1 SoC, however, the chip only made its way into the Mi 5c that was exclusive to China.

Is OnePlus 8 Pro the perfect premium phone for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo, MediaTek, Qualcomm, Samsung
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Acer Veriton N Series Ultra-Compact PCs Launched in India

Related Stories

Oppo China President Confirms Plans on Making Its Own Smartphone Processors: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 65W Super Warp Charge Tipped, May Launch With OnePlus 8T Series
  2. Acer Veriton N Series PCs Have an Ultra-Compact Form Factor
  3. Tecno Spark Power 2 to Launch in India on June 17, Price Revealed
  4. Is OnePlus 8 Pro the Perfect Premium Smartphone for India?
  5. Samsung Galaxy A21s to Launch in India on June 17, Company Reveals
  6. Oppo A52 With Quad Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  7. Xiaomi Starts MIUI 12 Pilot Testing Program in India
  8. Infinix Hot 9 Review
  9. Google Android TV Dongle Key Features Leaked, Tipped to Pack Amlogic SoC
  10. Realme C11 May Be the Next Entry in the Company's C Series of Smartphones
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme Narzo 10 Next Sale on June 23 at 12 Noon via Flipkart, Realme.com: Price in India, Offers
  2. Oppo China President Confirms Plans on Making Its Own Smartphone Processors: Report
  3. Acer Veriton N Series Ultra-Compact PCs Launched in India
  4. Google Android TV Dongle Key Features Leaked, Tipped to Pack Amlogic S905X2 SoC
  5. Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G Colour Options Tipped
  6. US to Unveil Voluntary Self-Driving Testing Data-Sharing Effort
  7. Nokia Adds Broadcom as Third 5G Chip Vendor to Diversify Supply
  8. TikTok Parent ByteDance to Shut Short Video Apps Vigo Video and Vigo Lite in India by October
  9. Realme C11 With Model Number RMX2185 Spotted on NBTC Certification Website
  10. OnePlus 65W Super Warp Charge Spotted in OnePlus 8 Android 11 Beta Code
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com