Oppo is planning on developing its own processors for its smartphones, as per a new report. Liu Bo, president of Oppo China, confirmed that the smartphone manufacturer plans on making its own SoCs to make them a “crucial driving force” for the company's future growth. While he did not share a timeline for the processors, this development comes reaffirms the company's plans of making its own smartphone processors. To recall, the company reportedly announced its “Mariana Plan” for self-developed chips back in February.

As per a report by Caixin, Liu Bo said, “We have to tackle the chip technology and make the technology the crucial driving force for our future growth.” Bo added that Oppo will start working with key suppliers in order to develop its own smartphone processors. The report added that Qualcomm, MediaTek, and Samsung are Oppo's main partners when it comes to SoCs.

Smartphone manufacturers hope to become self-reliant when it comes to mobile processors even though custom made chipsets may cost more than the standard processors from the likes of Qualcomm and MediaTek, the report further states.

In February, it was reported that Oppo had hired several chip engineers and high-level executives from MediaTek and the Tsinghua Ungroup-owned Spreadtrum Communications to work on its own custom made smartphone processors. It was also said that a trademark filed with the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) suggested the first proprietary chip by the Chinese company would be called the Oppo M1.

Oppo is getting into the smartphone processor game that has the likes of Samsung and Huawei as already established players. Samsung has its own Exynos line of processors while Huawei has its HiSilicon Kirin range. Notably, Xiaomi also attempted to get into this space with its Surge S1 SoC, however, the chip only made its way into the Mi 5c that was exclusive to China.

Is OnePlus 8 Pro the perfect premium phone for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.