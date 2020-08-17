Oppo Power Bank 2 will be launched in India on Tuesday, August 18, via Flipkart at 12pm (noon), the e-retailer has teased. It is a follow up to the Oppo 10,000mAh Power Bank that was launched late last year. The Oppo Power Bank 2 comes with 10,000mAh battery capacity and support for fast charging. It is available in two colour options and has a sleek design. The Oppo Power Bank 2 boasts of a 12-factor safety assurance that protects the device from overvoltage, overcurrent, short-circuit, and more.

Oppo Power Bank 2 price in India (expected)

The Oppo Power Bank 2 is expected to be priced at Rs. 1,999, as per a Flipkart listing. It will be offered in two colour options - black and white. The confirmed pricing and availability details of the power bank will be shared on August 18.

Oppo Power Bank 2 specifications

Oppo Power Bank 2 comes with 10,000mAh battery capacity, just like its predecessor. It is compatible with USB Power Delivery (PD) and Quick Charge protocols, among others. The power bank supports up to 18W fast charging, as well as a low-current mode that can be used to charge devices like a smartwatch or TWS earbuds. The 18W charging speed can be achieved while powering up a single device at a time. The Oppo Power Bank 2 comes with a two-in-one charging cable that has connectors for both Micro-USB and USB Type-C devices. You get two regular USB ports and a Type-C port that is used to charge the power bank itself, as well as other devices.

The Oppo Power Bank 2 comes with a 12-factor safety assurance that protects the device against overheating, short-circuit, overcurrent, power surge, and more. There is a power button on the side and an LED indicator on the front.

In terms of dimensions, the Oppo Power Bank 2 measures 120x90x55mm and weighs 273 grams.

