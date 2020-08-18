Oppo Power Bank 2 has launched in India as the latest charging accessory offering from the Chinese company. The new portable device offers 10,000mAh capacity and features 18W fast charging both for the power bank, and devices being charged. The Oppo Power Bank 2 boasts of a 12-factor safety assurance that protects the device from overvoltage, overcurrent, short-circuit, and other such incidents, according to the company. It comes with a specific low-current mode that can be used to charge devices like a smartwatch or TWS earbuds.

Oppo Power Bank 2 price in India, availability, sale offers

The Oppo Power Bank 2 is priced in India at Rs. 1,299. The charging accessory is now available for purchase on Flipkart in two colour options – Black and White.

Sale offers on Flipkart include 10 percent instant discount on Federal Bank debit cards, five percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card, five percent off with Axis Bank Buzz credit card. Customers can also avail no-cost EMIs with Flipkart Axis Bank credit card.

Oppo Power Bank 2 specifications, features

Oppo Power Bank 2 features a slim and lightweight 3D-curved design. The rectangular-shaped power bank has 10,000mAh capacity and supports 18W fast charging that is claimed by the company to charge a 4200mAh battery 16 percent faster than any regular power bank. As mentioned, the Oppo Power Bank 2 comes with a low current charging mode that allows consumers to charge devices like TWS headphones and smartwatches safely. The low current mode can be activated by double pressing the Oppo Power Bank 2's power button.

The Oppo Power Bank 2 comes with two USB Type-A ports and one USB Type-C port for connectivity. The device also comes with a two-in-one charging cable that helps you connect different compatible Micro-USB as well as USB Type-C devices.

The power bank features an LED indicator that informs users of when it needs charging. The device is listed to be compatible with PD, QC and other mainstream charging protocols. It also comes with a 12-factor safety assurance that protects the device against overheating, output short circuiting, input under voltage issues, input over voltage issues, reverse charging issues, output over voltage issues, thermal shutdown issue, static electricity issue, cell over charging and discharge, electromagnetic field interference, and power surges. The Oppo Power Bank 2 weighs 273 grams.

