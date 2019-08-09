Technology News
loading

Oppo Plans to Double Smartphone Manufacturing in India by 2020

Oppo now plans to export its devices to South Asia, Middle East and Africa markets

By | Updated: 9 August 2019 18:27 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Oppo Plans to Double Smartphone Manufacturing in India by 2020

Oppo's Greater Noida campus has over 10,000 employees

Highlights
  • The capacity of the facility would cross 15,000 workforce by 2020
  • The Noida facility is aimed to export devices by 2020
  • Oppo also has its R&D centre in Hyderabad

Chinese smartphone maker Oppo on Friday announced the completion of the first phase of its manufacturing facility in Greater Noida with which the company expects to double its manufacturing by 2020 from the current four million smartphones a month.

According to the firm, the Greater Noida campus has over 10,000 strong workforce engaged across manufacturing line, quality assurance and product testing and the capacity is expected to cross 15,000 by 2020.

"Our Greater Noida factory is a symbol of Oppo's strong commitment to India and a shining example of the success of the government's 'Make in India' programme. Currently, we are producing four million smartphones a month and by the end of 2020, we will double our existing capacity," Sumit Walia, VP, Product and Marketing, said in a statement.

"With the increased production and future export plans, we aim to achieve our dream of making India a global export hub for smartphone phones."

Oppo now plans to export its devices to South Asia, Middle East and Africa markets from the Greater Noida facility as it becomes fully operational by 2020.

It is also mulling to increase investment in its R&D centre in Hyderabad, which is the largest outside China. The facility has played a crucial role in the development of Reno -- its flagship series.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo
Amazon Adds Alexa Announcements Feature to Fire TV Devices, Native YouTube Rollout Now Complete
Oppo Plans to Double Smartphone Manufacturing in India by 2020
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart and Amazon Sales: Here Are the Best Offers on Mobile Phones
  2. Huawei Unveils HarmonyOS to Rival Google’s Android
  3. BSNL Extends Rs. 1,699 Prepaid Plan Validity to 455 Days for Limited Period
  4. Realme 64-Megapixel Camera Phone to Launch in India Before Diwali
  5. Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+ With Up to 12GB of RAM Launched
  6. Vivo S1 4GB RAM Variant Now on Sale via Offline Retailers in India
  7. Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+ Price in India Revealed
  8. Revolt RV 400 AI-Enabled Electric Bike to Launch in India on August 28
  9. WhatsApp Yet to Fix Flaws That Allow Message Manipulation: Check Point
  10. Flipkart National Shopping Days Sale Starts: All the Best Deals & Offers
#Latest Stories
  1. Jio GigaFiber Preview Subscribers Getting Access to Jio Fixed Voice Landline Service in Wider Rollout
  2. Jio GigaFiber Preview Subscribers Getting Access to Jio Fixed Voice Landline Service in Wider Rollout
  3. YouTube Premium, YouTube Music Premium 3-Month Free Trial Being Offered to Students
  4. Helix Gusto, Helix Gusto HRM Fitness Bands With Up to 15 Days Battery Life Launched in India
  5. Oppo Plans to Double Smartphone Manufacturing in India by 2020
  6. Amazon Adds Alexa Announcements Feature to Fire TV Devices, Native YouTube Rollout Now Complete
  7. Nokia 6.2, Nokia 7.2 Launch Expected at HMD Global's First IFA Event on September 5
  8. Facebook Loses Facial Recognition Appeal, Must Face Privacy Class Action
  9. Apple Music for Artists Platform Now Available for All
  10. OnePlus 7T Pro Live Images Surface, Show Triple Rear Cameras
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.