Technology News
loading

Oppo to Make India a Global Export Hub, Aims to Double Local Production

Oppo will also open an online store for the Indian consumers soon.

By | Updated: 28 August 2019 11:05 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Oppo to Make India a Global Export Hub, Aims to Double Local Production

Chinese smartphone maker Oppo which is currently producing close to 50 million units and aims to double the capacity to 100 million units by 2020 will make India a global export hub, Sumit Walia, Vice President, Product and Marketing, Oppo India said on Tuesday.

Doubling the capacity will give employment to nearly 15,000 people, Walia told IANS, as he prepared to launch 5x hybrid zoom-powered Oppo Reno 2 with 20x digital zoom capability in a quad-camera set up.

"We are strategically strengthening our presence in India by investing in talent, manufacturing and research and development. We have an ongoing investment of Rs. 2,200 crore in the Greater Noida manufacturing facility and hope to make India a global export hub for Oppo," Walia told IANS in a free-wheeling interview.

A power-packed Oppo Reno 2 would feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G Octa-core processor and the advanced VOOC 3.0 flash charge technology.

The power-packed processor will have a dedicated Neural Processing Unit (NPU) for better performance.

"VOOC 3.0 has been built at Oppo's Hyderabad R&D centre that charges the smartphone more than 50 percent in less than 30 minutes. We have also introduced the Ultra dark mode and Ultra steady video mode in the device," informed Walia.

Paired with 8GB RAM along with 256GB storage, the 730G octa-core processor in Reno 2 will ensure a powerful gaming experience along with an on-device AI and an intuitive image capture.

Gamers will get a fierce edge with the anti-cheat extensions, optimized Wi-fi and 25 percent faster graphic rendering in comparison to the previous Oppo Reno 10X Zoom.

"Reno 2 is going to be a 'made in India' device. We have aggressive plans for the upcoming festive season to give consumers best options to choose from," Walia told IANS.

"We are looking at diversifying our portfolio and will foray into the smart accessories segment with the launch of 'Enco' Bluetooth Headphones along with India-first Reno 2 series," he informed.

These noise-cancelling wireless headsets will come not only with 15 hours of playback time but also Type C charging port that could provide a playback time of up to 5 hours with just 15 minutes of charging.

Oppo had 9.7 percent market share in the Indian smartphone market in the second quarter (Q2) this year and according to the IDC, the company registered a healthy growth of 41 percent in Q2 because of affordable A series -- A3s and newly-launched A1K and A5s. Online channel accounted for 19.1 percent for Oppo -- driven by online exclusive model "K1".

"We command a very strong presence in the offline market with over 60,000 sales points and over 250 exclusive Oppo stores. We plan to open more 'premium' retail flagship stores following the one in Hyderabad," informed Walia.

"We will also launch Oppo's online shopping site for users in India very soon," he added.

In terms of after-sales service, Oppo had over 500 exclusive service centres in the country.

"We are committed to growing in India and, therefore, will launch 6-7 new devices across all price segments this year," Walia told IANS.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo, Oppo Reno 2
Ex-Google Engineer Charged in in Self-Driving Trade Secrets Case: All You Need to Know
Oppo to Make India a Global Export Hub, Aims to Double Local Production
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme XT Specifications Revealed Ahead of India Launch
  2. Oppo Reno 2 to Launch in India Today: How to Watch Live Stream
  3. Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro Price and Variants Leaked
  4. ISRO Releases Fresh Set of Photos of Moon Craters Taken by Chandrayaan-2
  5. Samsung Galaxy A10s With Massive 4,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  6. BSNL’s New Rs. 96, Rs. 236 Prepaid Plans Offer 10GB of Daily 4G Data: Report
  7. Flipkart and Amazon Sales: Best Offers on Mobile Phones
  8. The Spy in Your Wallet: Credit Cards Have a Privacy Problem
  9. Flipkart Grand Gadget Days Offers Discounts on Laptops, Tablets, More
  10. Jio Fiber Plans, Pricing, Launch Date: All You Need to Know
#Latest Stories
  1. Christopher Nolan’s Tenet Casts Yesterday Star Himesh Patel, Ahead of Production in India: Report
  2. Redmi Note 8 Pro Specifications Leaked Ahead of Tomorrow's Launch
  3. Oppo to Make India a Global Export Hub, Aims to Double Local Production
  4. Realme Q Series of Smartphones Confirmed, 4 Devices to Launch on September 5
  5. Ex-Google Engineer Charged in in Self-Driving Trade Secrets Case: All You Need to Know
  6. BSNL Prepaid Plans Worth Rs. 96, Rs. 236 With 10GB Daily 4G Data Launched: Report
  7. Realme XT Detailed in China, Specifications to Include Snapdragon 712 SoC, Up to 8GB of RAM, 4,000mAh Battery
  8. Google Job Search Tool Faces EU Investigation
  9. Qualcomm Targets Wi-Fi Market in Push to Expand Beyond Phones
  10. Facebook Rolls Out Local Emergency Alerts Feature in the US
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.