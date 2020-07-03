Technology News
loading

Oppo PDYM20 and PDYT20 Spotted on TENAA, May Launch as Reno 10X Mark 2

Oppo PDYM20 and PDYT20 come with the same set of specifications, including the battery capacity, cameras, display, and connectivity options.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 3 July 2020 16:15 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Oppo PDYM20 and PDYT20 Spotted on TENAA, May Launch as Reno 10X Mark 2

Oppo Reno 10X Zoom (above) features a triple rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Two Oppo smartphone variants spotted on TENAA
  • They have almost the same specifications
  • Oppo PDYM20 and PDYT20 have different RAM and storage options

Oppo seems to be working on a new mid-tier smartphone rumoured to be the Reno 10X Mark 2. Two variants of this smartphone with model numbers PDYM20 and PDYT20 have been spotted on China's regulatory body TENAA's website. The listings on TENAA show the specifications of the two variants, with the only difference being the RAM and storage configuration. The PDYM20 has been listed with 4GB, 6GB, and 8GB RAM options, and 128GB and 256GB onboard storage options while the PDYT20 has been listed with a single 8GB and 128GB storage option.

Oppo PDYM20 and PDYT20 are expected to be two variants of the Oppo Reno 10x Mark 2, rumoured to be the new mid-tier entrant in the Oppo Reno lineup and successor to the Oppo Reno 10X Zoom. The TENAA listings hint at most of the specifications and some images of the phones as well. The listing was first spotted by MySmartPrice and independently verified by Gadgets 360.

Oppo Reno 10x Mark 2 specifications (expected)

The rumoured Oppo Reno 10x Mark 2 has been listed (1,2) in two variants and both carry the same specifications except for the RAM and storage options. The phone features 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display, and is powered by an octa-core processor with a set of cores clocked at 2.0GHz.

The phone runs on Android 10 and comes with up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage.

The phone is also listed with a triple rear camera setup that is expected to include a 16-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel secondary camera, and a 2-megapixel camera. For selfies, an 8-megapixel camera has been listed.

The battery capacity has been listed as 4,000mAh and connectivity options include 5G, LTE, Bluetooth, and GPS. Sensors onboard have been listed as gravity sensor, proximity sensor, ambient light sensor, and a fingerprint scanner. In terms of dimensions, the rumoured Oppo Reno 10x Mark 2 measures 162.2x75.0x7.9mm and weighs 175 grams.

Further, the colour options are said to be Black, White Purple, and Silver Red. The report adds that the two variants were also spotted on 3C certification website that hinted at 18W charging support.

Notably, Oppo has not shared any information about a Reno 10x Mark 2 so this piece of information should be taking with a pinch of salt.

Is Mi Notebook 14 series the best affordable laptop range for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo, Oppo Reno 10X Mark 2, Oppo Reno 10x Zoom
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Redmi 8 Price in India Hiked Yet Again, Now Comes at Rs. 9,799
Lenovo K11 Power Surfaces on Google Play Console as a Rebranded Moto G8 Power Lite

Related Stories

Oppo PDYM20 and PDYT20 Spotted on TENAA, May Launch as Reno 10X Mark 2
Comment
Read in: हिंदी
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord Teased to Be Available for Pre-Orders in India Soon
  2. Indian ‘TikTok Alternative’ Chingari App Crosses 1 Crore Downloads in 22 Days
  3. OnePlus TV U Series, Y Series LED Android TVs Launched in India
  4. ACT Fibernet Broadband Plans Upgraded With Up to 300Mbps Speeds in Delhi
  5. Moj Wants to Become the Indian TikTok With Its Rising Popularity
  6. The Best Hindi Movies on Netflix in India
  7. Motorola One Fusion With 48-Megapixel Camera, 5,000mAh Battery Launched
  8. BSNL Extends Free ‘Work@Home’ Broadband Plan Till July 26
  9. BSNL Brings Rs. 2,399 Prepaid Recharge Plan With 600 Days Validity
  10. Reliance Jio Takes on Zoom With JioMeet, Supports Calls With 100 People
#Latest Stories
  1. Punjab Teen Reportedly Spent Rs. 16 Lakhs From Parents’ Bank Accounts on PUBG Mobile
  2. Dell XPS 13, XPS 15 May Be Launched in India on July 8, Amazon Listing Suggests
  3. WhatsApp Payments Face Further Review, Says Brazil Central Bank Chief
  4. LG PuriCare 2020 Air Purifier Range Announced, Offers Option for Pet Owners
  5. Redmi K30 Ultra Tipped as New Xiaomi Phone With a Pop-Up Selfie Camera
  6. In Cloud Clash With Alibaba, Underdog Tencent Adopts More Aggressive Tactics
  7. MIUI 12 May Have an Enhanced Reading Mode With E-Ink Display Texture
  8. Bharti, UK Government Said to Win Auction for Internet Satellite Operator OneWeb
  9. Olympus Launches Software to Turn Mirrorless Cameras Into Webcams
  10. ACT Fibernet Broadband Plans Upgraded With Up to 300Mbps Speeds, More Data
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com