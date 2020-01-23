A new Oppo phone with the model number PCLM50 has reportedly been spotted on TENAA certification site in China. The listing tips full specifications of this upcoming phone, the key ones include 6.4-inch full-HD+ display, 2.4GHz octa-core processor, quad rear camera setup, and 32-megapixel selfie camera. The phone is listed to pack 3,935mAh battery as well. If we are to speculate, this new Oppo phone is likely going to be part of the Reno series in the future.

The reported TENAA listing with model number PCLM50 suggests that the Oppo phone will run on Android 10, and feature a 6.4-inch display with full-HD+ resolution (1800x2400 pixels). It is listed to be powered by an unknown 2.4GHz octa-core processor, paired with 8GB RAM. The phone is tipped to offer 128GB and 256GB storage options. As for the camera, the Oppo PCLM50 phone has a quad rear camera setup – with a main 48-megapixel camera, a secondary 8-megapixel camera, and two 2-megapixel sensors as well. Up front, the phone is reportedly listed to sport a 32-megapixel selfie camera for video calls and selfies.

The upcoming Oppo phone is allegedly listed to pack a 3,935mAh battery, measure 160.3x74.3x7.96mm, and weigh about 180 grams. The TENAA site tips that the phone is likely to be available in Black, White, and Yellow options at the least. Lastly, the new Oppo phone has 5G connectivity, but it only supports SA and NSA 5G Band 41 and Band 78. It doesn't support band 79. This TENAA listing was spotted by GizmoChina.

The phone with the same model number PCLM50 was also spotted on China's 3C certification site last month by NashvilleChatterClass, and the listing also reiterated 5G support on the phone. With these certifications cropping up online, we are likely to get more details soon, at least in the form of leaks.