Oppo is apparently gearing up to launch a new mid-range smartphone that will come equipped with dual rear cameras and a large 4,100mAh battery. An unannounced Oppo smartphone carrying the model number PBFM30 was recently certified by TENAA, hinting at an imminent launch in the upcoming months. The TENAA listing has revealed the key specifications of the smartphone, but unfortunately, no images of the device are present on the Chinese regulatory agency's database. The Oppo smartphone was spotted running Android 8.1 Oreo with an octa-core processor powering it.

The TENAA listing of Oppo's upcoming smartphone carrying the model number PBFM30 was spotted by Gizmochina. As per the details mentioned on the TENAA database, the Oppo smartphone will feature a 6.2-inch display with an HD+ resolution of 720x1520 pixels, however, it cannot be said with certainty whether the smartphone will sport a notch or not despite the resolution indicating that a notch might be present after all.

Measuring in at 155.9x75.4x8.1 mm and tipping the scales at 158 grams, the Oppo PBFM30's TENAA visit revealed that it will pack a 4,100mAh battery but there is no information about support for any fast charging standard. The upcoming smartphone from Oppo will be powered by an octa-core processor clocked at 1.8GHz, however, it is not known whether it will be a MediaTek or Qualcomm SoC. The octa-core SoC is coupled with 3GB of RAM and 64GB of inbuilt storage which is further expandable via a microSD card (up to 256GB).

In the imaging department, the Oppo PBFM30 will sport a dual rear camera setup consisting of a primary 13-megapixel sensor and a secondary 2-megapixel camera to collect depth information. On the front is a 16-megapixel camera, however, details such as aperture value and pixel size are not known. The upcoming Oppo smartphone will also feature a fingerprint sensor, alongside gravity, proximity and light sensors. At the moment, it is not known when or under what official name the Oppo PBFM30 will be launched in the market and neither is there any information about its pricing.