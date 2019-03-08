Technology News
Oppo's Next Flagship Phone to Include Snapdragon 855 SoC and 10x Hybrid Optical Zoom Camera, Reveals Company VP

08 March 2019
Oppo's Next Flagship Phone to Include Snapdragon 855 SoC and 10x Hybrid Optical Zoom Camera, Reveals Company VP

Oppo's new flagship is likely to sport the 10x lossless optical zoom camera tech that debuted at MWC 2019

Highlights

  • Oppo VP Brian Shen revealed the key specifications of the new flagship
  • It may debut as Oppo Find Z -- the successor to Find X
  • Oppo had announced its 5G phone at MWC 2019 last month

Oppo's next flagship phone will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, the company Vice President Brian Shen has revealed on Weibo. The upcoming flagship phone, which is rumoured to debut as the Oppo Find Z -- a successor to last year's Find X, is now also confirmed to sport a 10x hybrid optical zoom camera. The Chinese company notably unveiled its 10x lossless zoom smartphone camera tech at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2019 in Barcelona last month. The company had also announced its 5G phone powered by a Snapdragon 855 SoC at the MWC.

Shen revealed in a Weibo post revealed that Oppo's next flagship would have an octa-core Snapdragon 855 SoC. This suggests the company is set to go head-to-head with the likes of LG V50, Samsung Galaxy S10, and Sony Xperia 1. We can also expect a 5G-supporting variant of the next Oppo flagship model given the company had announced that it is bringing a 5G phone powered by Snapdragon 855 SoC without sharing any specifics. It is possible that the company was talking the 5G variant of the Find Z itself.

The Oppo executive had also mentioned in his Weibo post that the new flagship will come with 10x hybrid optical zoom and include a 4,065mAh battery. As we mentioned, Oppo unveiled its 10x lossless zoom smartphone camera technology at MWC 2019 that is set to be integrated into a phone model released in the second quarter of this year.

The 10x lossless optical zoom technology that Oppo previewed last month showed a triple rear camera setup that included a 160mm focal length telephoto lens with a periscope-style structure. The camera setup also packed a 48-megapixel primary sensor and a 16mm focal length 120-degree ultra-wide-angle lens. It is safe to expect that this same configuration would be a part of the next flagship.

In a separate Weibo post, Shen specified that the appearance of the new flagship would be different from the existing smartphone models. He did not share any specifics. To recall, Oppo had unveiled the Find X with a slider mechanism last year. Find X's successor, however, could come with a new form factor to take on the competition.

 

Shen's latest Weibo posts didn't reveal any details around the launch date of the new flagship model. Nevertheless, the executive last month had teased on Weibo that the next Oppo flagship would arrive in April this year. We may start getting some rumours and leaks revealing the new phone in the coming days.

Oppo Find Z, Oppo, Snapdragon 855
Oppo's Next Flagship Phone to Include Snapdragon 855 SoC and 10x Hybrid Optical Zoom Camera, Reveals Company VP
