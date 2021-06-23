Technology News
Oppo Could Be Working on Mystery Phone With Snapdragon 768G SoC, 120Hz Refresh Rate

Oppo’s unannounced phone could have a 4,500mAh battery and support 50W fast charging.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 23 June 2021 16:24 IST
Oppo Could Be Working on Mystery Phone With Snapdragon 768G SoC, 120Hz Refresh Rate

Oppo K9 5G is the company’s only phone launched with Snapdragon 768G

Highlights
  • Oppo has not shared any information on a new Snapdragon 768G SoC phone
  • The tipster has not shared a release date yet
  • Oppo’s mystery phone could come with 50W fast charging support

Oppo may be working on an yet-unannounced smartphone with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G SoC, a tipster has shared on Chinese microblogging website Weibo. The company launched Oppo K9 5G last month which is the only phone from Oppo to feature the Snapdragon 768G SoC. The mobile processor is relatively new as it was unannounced last month and only a few phones powered by it are currently available in the market. But, with the latest leak, it looks like Oppo will be adding another phone to the list and the tipster has shared key specifications for it as well.

The purported Oppo phone, according to the Weibo post by known tipster Arsenal (translated), will feature a 6.43-inch Samsung E1 Pro AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. It may be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G SoC and come with 12GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB UFS 2.2 storage. The phone is expected to feature a triple rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel Samsung GW3 primary sensor, an 8-megapixel Hynix Hi846 sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. At the front, the unnamed Oppo phone might carry a 32-megapixel Sony IMX615 sensor for selfies and video calls.

The tipster also shared that the phone may be backed by a 4,500mAh battery that supports 50W fast charging. It could come with a single speaker that has support for Dolby Panoramic sound. It may be 7.9mm thick and weighs 174 grams.

This mystery Oppo phone may cost CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 28,700) for the 12GB + 256GB storage model. It is unclear if there will be other configurations for the phone.

While some of the specifications for this Oppo phone are quite similar to the recently launched Oppo K9 5G, it comes with a few upgrades. The new phone has the same camera setup as Oppo K9 5G but is expected to come with more RAM, faster 120Hz refresh rate compared to 90Hz, and a larger 4,500mAh battery compared to the 4,300mAh on Oppo K9 5G. However, the leak shows slower 50W charging support as opposed to 65W fast charging on the Oppo K9 5G. This unnamed phone has the same thickness and weighs just a bit more than Oppo K9 5G. It could just be another phone in the Oppo K9 series. The company hasn't made any announcement yet.

