Oppo has recently unveiled three new smartphones under Oppo Reno 7 series with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G, MediaTek Dimensity 1200-Max, and MediaTek Dimensity 900 processors. Now, the Chinese smartphone maker is reportedly planning to introduce a handset powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 920 chipset. The name of the phone is not known yet, but a few specifications and price details of the upcoming Dimensity 920-powered device have surfaced online. The anticipated Oppo phone may carry triple rear cameras and a 4,500mAh battery with 60W super flash charging feature.

Tipster Arsenal posted about the arrival of the new Oppo phone on Weibo. According to the tipster, the MediaTek Dimensity 920-powered Oppo phone will have two storage variants. The 8GB + 128GB storage model is said to cost CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 23,400), whereas the top-end model with 8GB + 256GB storage is said to cost CNY 2,299 (roughly Rs. 26,900).

As per the tipster, the new upcoming Oppo phone will have a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1,300 nits. The display is said to be protected by a layer of Gorilla Glass. As mentioned earlier, the handset comes with MediaTek Dimensity 920, which was launched in August this year. The chipset designed for 5G smartphones is built using the 6nm manufacturing node and supports hardware-based 4K HDR video capture. The processor will be coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB/ 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

For optics, the Oppo handset is tipped to feature a triple rear camera setup, headlined by a 64-megapixel primary camera, similar to Oppo Reno 7 5G. The rear camera module is said to include a Sony IMX355 ultrawide shooter and a macro camera with a 4cm focal length. For selfies, the smartphone is expected to feature a 16-megapixel front camera. According to the tipster, the new phone will pack a 4,500mAh battery with 60W super flash fast charging support.

As of now, Oppo has not confirmed the development of a new Dimensity 920-powered phone yet. So, this information should be considered with a pinch of salt. Oppo's rival in the space Xiaomi has recently launched Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro+, powered by the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC.