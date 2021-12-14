Technology News
loading

Oppo Unveils MariSilicon X, a Self-Developed Chip for Phones to Improve Photography

MariSilicon X is a neural processing unit (NPU) which improves images for video and photography taken on smartphones.

By Reuters | Updated: 14 December 2021 16:44 IST
Oppo Unveils MariSilicon X, a Self-Developed Chip for Phones to Improve Photography

Photo Credit: Oppo

MariSilicon X is built on 6nm process technology

Highlights
  • Oppo has unveiled its first in-house image processor
  • MariSilicon X will launch with new Find X series phones in 2022
  • It is built using the 6-nanometre node process of TSMC

Chinese smartphone maker Oppo on Tuesday unveiled a new self-developed chip, as the hardware company moves further into the semiconductor sector. The chip, called the MariSilicon X, is a neural processing unit (NPU) that improves images for video and photography taken on smartphones. It will be manufactured using Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company's (TSMC) 6-nanometre process technology and will be placed in the company's upcoming Find X series of smartphones, set to hit the market in early 2022.

Oppo is one of China's top phone brands, occupying 21 percent of the domestic market as of the third quarter of 2021, according to research firm Canalys. The company is owned by BBK Electronics, which also owns Vivo, another top-selling Chinese smartphone brand. The two companies compete for customers but have an overlapping supply chain. Both firms are investing heavily in the chip sector as well.

In addition to MariSilicon X, Oppo has also developed a power management chip that it uses for some of its chargers. In September, Vivo announced it had developed an image signal processor chip (ISP) it will use in its phones. The chip efforts dovetail with a government push for Chinese companies to boost the country's domestic chip sector, which for decades has lagged behind that of the United States and other East Asian economies. The need for a self-sufficient chip industry came to light last year when US sanctions against Shenzhen-based Huawei Technologies Co Ltd prevented the company from sourcing key components.

The measures crippled the company's smartphone division as well as its in-house chip division HiSilicon, once the only Chinese unit developing smartphone processors that could rival those of Qualcomm. Governments and companies around the world have been scrambling to boost semiconductor production after a global shortage hit manufacturing in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis.

How's Nokia brand licensee trying to compete against Realme and Xiaomi in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo, MariSilicon X
Samsung Galaxy M33 5G With 6,000mAh Battery to Launch in January 2022: Report

Related Stories

Oppo Unveils MariSilicon X, a Self-Developed Chip for Phones to Improve Photography
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Netflix’s India Plans Refreshed, Now Start at Rs. 149 per Month
  2. Apple's Upcoming iPhone SE 5G Could Help Attract Billion-Plus Android Users
  3. OnePlus Ivan (OnePlus Nord 2 CE) Price in India, Specifications Tipped
  4. Asus Brings ProArt StudioBook 16 OLED, VivoBook Pro Laptops to India
  5. Spider-Man: No Way Home Tickets Now Live Across India
  6. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  7. How a Kochi Foodie Community Got Funding From Facebook
  8. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Appears on Official Website Ahead of Launch
  9. Vivo V23 With 64-Megapixel Rear Camera Tipped to Launch in India in January
  10. Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 Price, Specifications, Renders Surface Online
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo Unveils MariSilicon X, a Self-Developed Chip for Phones to Improve Photography
  2. Noise NoiseFit Evolve 2 Smartwatch With SpO2 Monitor, 7-Day Battery Life Announced
  3. Samsung Galaxy M33 5G With 6,000mAh Battery to Launch in January 2022: Report
  4. Weibo Fined by Chinese Regulator for Publishing Illegal Information
  5. Flipkart, Walmart Invest $145 Million in Fresh Produce Supply Chain Brand Ninjacart
  6. Facebook, Google Should Be Held Accountable for Online Scam Advertisements, Cyberflashing: UK Lawmakers
  7. Bored Ape Yacht Club Partners With The Sandbox Maker Animoca Brands for a New Blockchain NFT Game
  8. Oppo Air Glass Assisted Reality Wearable, MariSilicon X Imaging Neural Processing Unit Launched at Inno Day 1
  9. Assassin’s Creed Vahalla’s Second DLC Dawn of Ragnarök, Crossover Stories Announced
  10. Realme 9i Live Image Spotted on FCC Listing; Battery Specifications, Dimensions Tipped
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com