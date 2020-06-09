Oppo will launch a new 'premium' smartphone in India, a company executive hinted today on Twitter. The Chinese tech company had earlier said that Oppo Reno 4 series that includes the vanilla Oppo Reno 4 and Oppo Reno 4 Pro will launch in India with multiple 'localised features.' The company, however, has not specified the exact date of launch of the Oppo Reno 4 phones in the country. Oppo is also to yet share more details regarding this 'premium' phone for the Indian market.

The announcement came from Oppo India Vice President Tasleem Arif on Twitter. In the tweet, Arif says, "Grapevine is rife and quite rightfully so! Rejoice over the successful launch of Oppo Reno4 Pro, but stay tuned for another premium 'sensation' that'll export you to the world of infinite possibilities!".

As mentioned, the Oppo executive has not shared any details regarding the upcoming premium smartphone, neither do we know the launch date of the Oppo Reno 4 series in India. The company is already going to launch the flagship Oppo Find X2 series on June 17 in the country after its initial launch in March.

However, the company also had unveiled another premium phone, the Oppo Ace 2 back in April but it did not arrive in India. To recall, the Oppo Ace 2 packs the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, coupled with up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. The phone further carries quad rear cameras and supports 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 Flash Charge and 40W Air VOOC wireless fast charging. Additionally, the Oppo Ace 2 price starts at CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 43,200) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model.

Meanwhile, Oppo Reno 4 price is set at CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 31,900) for the base 8GB + 128GB model, whereas the phone's 8GB + 256GB model will retail at CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs. 35,000). Oppo Reno 4 Pro carries a price tag of CNY 3,799 (roughly Rs. 40,300) for the base 8GB + 128GB model while the 12GB + 256GB variant costs CNY 4,299 (roughly Rs. 45,700). Both phones will go on sale in China starting June 12.

