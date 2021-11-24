Oppo K9x could be in the works. The handset is reportedly inching towards its launch in the Chinese market as key specifications along with price details have surfaced online. Oppo K9x is tipped to come with 120Hz refresh rate and the display is said to be protected by a layer of Gorilla Glass. The upcoming Oppo K9 series phone is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset. Additionally, Oppo K9x is tipped to feature triple rear cameras, headlined by a 64-megapixel primary sensor. The purported Oppo K9x is said to be similar to the Realme Q3 which was launched earlier this year.

Tipster Arsenal posted about the arrival of the new Oppo K9x on Weibo.

Oppo K9x price (expected)

According to the tipster, the 6GB + 128GB storage variant of Oppo K9x is said to retail for CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 17,400). The 8GB + 128GB storage configuration is said to cost CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 19,700), while the 8GB + 256GB storage model is said to cost CNY 1,899 (roughly Rs. 22,100).

Oppo K9x specifications (expected)

According to the tipster, Oppo K9x will feature a 6.5-inch full-HD+ LCD display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. As mentioned, the display may have Gorilla Glass protection.

Under the hood, Oppo K9x is said to pack the Dimensity 900 chipset. The handset is tipped to come with 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of storage options.

The tipster notes that Oppo K9x will have a triple rear camera setup which includes a 64-megapixel sensor, along with a 2-megapixel macro shooter and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies and videos, the upcoming phone is likely to sport a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 sensor.

Oppo K9x is tipped to pack a 5,000mAh battery with 30W VOOC 4.0 fast charging support. The handset may not have support for NFC. According to the tipster, Oppo K9x specifications will be similar to the Realme Q3 which was launched in April in China.