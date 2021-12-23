Oppo K9x smartphone has been unveiled in China. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC and features a 64-megapixel triple rear camera setup along with 5,000mAh battery. The handset comes with a hole-punch display that has a 90Hz refresh rate. It is also equipped with Oppo's HyperBoost mobile acceleration technology that, Oppo claims, is aimed at improving the gaming performance of the smartphone. There is an intelligent cooling system to keep the temperature of the phone in check and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Oppo K9x price, availability

Oppo K9x price are not revealed but a previous report had suggested that it could start at CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 17,700) for the base model. Oppo has revealed that the smartphone will be available in 6GB RAM + 128GB storage, 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variants. The phone will be offered in Black and Silver Purple colours.

Oppo K9x specifications

Oppo K9x runs Android 11-based ColorOS and features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, which is paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB storage. The phone features Oppo's HyperBoost mobile acceleration technology for increased gaming performance, and an ‘intelligent cooling technology‘ to keep the temperature in check during long gaming sessions.

For photography, Oppo K9x features an AI triple rear camera setup that is highlighted by a 64-megapixel primary sensor. There is also a 2-megapixel secondary sensor with a macro lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. In the front is a 16-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls.

The smartphone packs a 5000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. Oppo K9x has a 3.5mm audio jack, a USB Type-C port, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.