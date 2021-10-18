Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Oppo K9s Battery Capacity, Fast Charging Capabilities Officially Confirmed; to Launch on October 20

Oppo K9s Battery Capacity, Fast Charging Capabilities Officially Confirmed; to Launch on October 20

Oppo K9s is confirmed to have a triple rear camera setup, headlined by a 64-megapixel primary sensor.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 18 October 2021 11:38 IST
Oppo K9s Battery Capacity, Fast Charging Capabilities Officially Confirmed; to Launch on October 20

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo K9s is confirmed to launch on October 20

Highlights
  • Oppo K9s will feature a 120Hz refresh rate
  • Oppo K9s will have X-axis linear motor for gaming
  • Oppo K9s will feature 30W VOOC flash charging

Oppo K9s is all set to be launched in China on Wednesday, October 20. Ahead of its debut, the Chinese tech giant has revealed the specifications for the battery and its fast-charging capabilities. The upcoming K9-series smartphone will come with a 5,000mAh battery and 30W VOOC fast charging support. Further, Oppo K9s is teased to come with Snapdragon 778G chipset, a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 64-megapixel sensor, and a 120Hz display. Also, the smartphone has been listed on a Chinese retailer site.

Through its official China website, Oppo has confirmed that Oppo K9s will pack a 5,000mAh battery that supports 30W VOOC flash charging. The company also states that the battery will be charged fully in 59 minutes with the flash charging technology.

Oppo recently announced the launch of Oppo K9s in China on October 20 via Weibo. However, Oppo has not shared any information on its India launch yet. The handset is confirmed to pack Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chipset, an X-axis linear motor for gaming, and a 120Hz refresh rate display. Oppo K9s will feature a triple rear camera setup that comprises a 64-megapixel main sensor. At the front, the handset will feature a 16-megapixel sensor for selfies.

As per its listing on JD.com, Oppo K9s is currently up for reservations in Magic Purple Quicksand, Neon Silver Sea, and Obsidian Warrior colour options (translated). The listing also suggests a hole-punch display design and it is said to sport a 6.59-inch full HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Also, the handset is shown with a side-facing fingerprint scanner. As per the listing, K9s will come in 6GB + 128GB and 8GB+ 128GB storage variants.

Oppo K9s may come as a slight upgrade to the Oppo K9 Pro that was launched in September in India. Oppo K9 Pro features a triple camera setup on the back with a 64-megapixel main camera. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 60W Flash Charge support. The phone also features a 120Hz display refresh rate.

Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth joins Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast for an exclusive wide-ranging interview, as he talks about the 5G push, Make in India, Realme GT series and Book Slim, and how stores can improve their standing. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Oppo K9s

Oppo K9s

Display 6.59-inch
Front Camera Yes
Rear Camera Yes + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4880mAh
OS Android
Resolution 2412x1080 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo K9s, Oppo K9s specifications, Oppo K9s Launch, Oppo K9 series, Oppo
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
North Vancouver May Use Bitcoin Mining to Generate Heat, in 2022
China to Keep Up Scrutiny of Internet Sector: Report

Related Stories

Oppo K9s Battery Capacity, Fast Charging Capabilities Officially Confirmed; to Launch on October 20
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. MacBook Pro Leak Tips Display Notch, Apple Chip Names Leaked
  2. OnePlus 9RT Price in India Tipped Ahead of Official Launch
  3. Elon Musk’s Tweet About Extending 'Life to Mars' Gets Mixed Reaction
  4. Here’s How to WhatsApp Anyone Without Saving Their Number
  5. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  6. Airtel Revises Its Affordable Recharge Plans, Discontinues Rs. 49 Option
  7. Chingari's $Gari Crypto Token, NFT Marketplace Launched in India
  8. Watch the Money Heist Season 5 Volume 2 Teaser Trailer in Spanish, Hindi
  9. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  10. How to Lock Your Facebook Profile
#Latest Stories
  1. How to Watch T20 World Cup 2021 in India, Pakistan, USA, UK, Australia, Canada, Singapore
  2. Bitcoin Rallies Closer to All-Time High Levels as ETF Debut Looms, Memecoins Start Week With a Surge
  3. Oppo K9s Battery Capacity, Fast Charging Capabilities Officially Confirmed; to Launch on October 20
  4. China to Keep Up Scrutiny of Internet Sector: Report
  5. North Vancouver May Use Bitcoin Mining to Generate Heat, in 2022
  6. Apple ‘Unleashed’ Event Today: How to Watch Livestream, What to Expect
  7. Elon Musk’s Tweet About Extending 'Life to Mars' With His Dogecoins Gets Mixed Reaction
  8. First Movie in Space: Russian Actress, Film Director Return to Earth After Filming
  9. MacBook Pro Leak Tips Display Notch, New Chips Likely Named M1 Pro and M1 Max
  10. Squid Game, Netflix's Biggest Hit, Estimated to Be Worth About $900 Million: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com