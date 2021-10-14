Technology News
Oppo K9s Specifications, Images Tipped via Retailer Listing Ahead of Launch

Oppo K9s said to feature a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 16-megapixel primary sensor.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 14 October 2021 15:52 IST
Oppo K9s Specifications, Images Tipped via Retailer Listing Ahead of Launch

Photo Credit: jd.com

Oppo K9s is listed in three different colour options on JD.com

  • Oppo K9s is listed with a 120Hz refresh rate
  • Oppo K9s said to feature X-axis linear motor for gaming
  • Oppo K9s tipped to come with a 4,880mAh battery

Oppo K9s appears to be a new smartphone that the Chinese smartphone company plans to launch soon. The specifications and features of the smartphone have appeared on a Chinese retailer site ahead of an official announcement from Oppo. The latest K9-series phone is shown to be powered by Snapdragon 778G chipset and feature a 120Hz display. Oppo K9s is listed in three different colour options and two RAM and storage configurations. Some features of the handset have also been tipped by a Weibo post, further suggesting the launch is imminent.

As per its listing on JD.com, the Oppo K9s is up for reservations in Magic Purple Quicksand, Neon Silver Sea, and Obsidian Warrior colour options (translated). The handset is likely to debut on October 20 as is hinted by the reservation period mentioned on the e-commerce website.

The Oppo K9s is seen with a hole-punch display design in pictures attached to the listing. The phone is said to sport a 6.59-inch full HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Further, the phone can be seen with a side-facing fingerprint scanner. The handset is listed to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chipset.

The e-commerce listing suggests the Oppo K9s smartphone will have an X-axis linear motor for gaming and that it will be available in two variants — 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage. For optics, the Oppo K9s is seen featuring a triple rear camera setup.

Separately, a known tipster WHYLAB on Weibo has also leaked some specifications of the handset. The post reiterates the presence of a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor, a 6.59-inch (2,412×1,080 pixels) LCD display, triple rear camera setup, and side fingerprint recognition in the Oppo K9s.

According to the tipster, the triple rear camera setup of the Oppo K9s will be headlined by a 64-megapixel main sensor and two 2-megapixel secondary sensors. The handset is said to have a 16-megapixel front camera. The latest Oppo K9 series smartphone is said to come equipped with a 4,880mAh battery with 30W fast charging support.

GoPro-like gimbal gimmicks, and OIS on all four cameras — is Vivo X70 Pro+ worthy of Rs. 80,000? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast.
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Amazon Found to Copy Products, Rig Search Results in India; Retailers Demand Probe, US Senator Urges Breakup

