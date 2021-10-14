Oppo K9s appears to be a new smartphone that the Chinese smartphone company plans to launch soon. The specifications and features of the smartphone have appeared on a Chinese retailer site ahead of an official announcement from Oppo. The latest K9-series phone is shown to be powered by Snapdragon 778G chipset and feature a 120Hz display. Oppo K9s is listed in three different colour options and two RAM and storage configurations. Some features of the handset have also been tipped by a Weibo post, further suggesting the launch is imminent.

As per its listing on JD.com, the Oppo K9s is up for reservations in Magic Purple Quicksand, Neon Silver Sea, and Obsidian Warrior colour options (translated). The handset is likely to debut on October 20 as is hinted by the reservation period mentioned on the e-commerce website.

The Oppo K9s is seen with a hole-punch display design in pictures attached to the listing. The phone is said to sport a 6.59-inch full HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Further, the phone can be seen with a side-facing fingerprint scanner. The handset is listed to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chipset.

The e-commerce listing suggests the Oppo K9s smartphone will have an X-axis linear motor for gaming and that it will be available in two variants — 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage. For optics, the Oppo K9s is seen featuring a triple rear camera setup.

Separately, a known tipster WHYLAB on Weibo has also leaked some specifications of the handset. The post reiterates the presence of a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor, a 6.59-inch (2,412×1,080 pixels) LCD display, triple rear camera setup, and side fingerprint recognition in the Oppo K9s.

According to the tipster, the triple rear camera setup of the Oppo K9s will be headlined by a 64-megapixel main sensor and two 2-megapixel secondary sensors. The handset is said to have a 16-megapixel front camera. The latest Oppo K9 series smartphone is said to come equipped with a 4,880mAh battery with 30W fast charging support.