Oppo K9s With Snapdragon 778G SoC, 64-Megapixel Triple Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

Oppo K9s packs a 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast charging support.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 20 October 2021 14:32 IST
Oppo K9s With Snapdragon 778G SoC, 64-Megapixel Triple Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

Oppo K9s has launched in Neon Silver Sea, Obsidian Warrior, and Magic Purple Quicksand options

Highlights
  • Oppo K9s has a 16-megapixel selfie camera
  • Oppo K9s will go on sale on November 1
  • Oppo K9s has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor

Oppo K9s smartphone was launched as the latest entrant in the Oppo K series in China on Wednesday. The Oppo K9s is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC and features a 120Hz hole-punch display. It packs a 5,000mAh battery and weighs 199 grams. The phone has a rectangular-shaped camera module at the back with a triple rear camera setup. It has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and comes in three unique colour options. Oppo earlier unveiled the K9 5G and K9 Pro in the series in China.

Oppo K9s price, sale

The new Oppo K9s is priced in China at CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 17,500) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option and CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 19,900) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. It will go on sale on November 1 and is up for reservations currently. The phone has launched in Magic Purple Quicksand, Neon Silver Sea, and Obsidian Warrior options.

Oppo K9s specifications

On the specifications front, the dual-SIM (Nano) Oppo K9s runs on ColorOS 11.2 based on Android 11. It features a 6.59-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,412 pixels) TFT LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 240Hz touch sampling rate, 96 percent NTSC, a 401ppi pixel density, and 16.7 million colours. The phone is powered by a 2.4GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G octa-core SoC paired with up to 8GB RAM. Internal storage is offered at up to 128GB with the option to expand it further using a microSD card.

As for optics, the Oppo K9s has a triple rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel main camera with an f/1.7 aperture and an 81-degree field of view. It also has an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens with an f/2.2 aperture and a 120-degree field of view. Lastly, there is a 2-megapixel macro lens with an f/2.4 aperture and an 89-degree field of view. In the front, the Oppo K9s features a 16-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture and a 79-degree field of view.

Oppo K9s packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging. Connectivity options include GPS, a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm audio jack, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, and more. The phone also has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It measures 164.43x75.88x8.5.2mm and weighs about 199 grams.

Oppo K9s, Oppo K9s specifications, Oppo K9s Price, Oppo
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360.
Oppo K9s With Snapdragon 778G SoC, 64-Megapixel Triple Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
