Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Oppo K9 Pro With 6.43 Inch AMOLED Display, 60W Fast Charging Support Listed on Company Website Ahead of Launch

Oppo K9 Pro With 6.43-Inch AMOLED Display, 60W Fast Charging Support Listed on Company Website Ahead of Launch

Oppo K9 Pro will come with a refresh rate of 120Hz.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 24 September 2021 19:00 IST
Oppo K9 Pro With 6.43-Inch AMOLED Display, 60W Fast Charging Support Listed on Company Website Ahead of Launch

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo K9 Pro launch will take place on September 26 in China

Highlights
  • Oppo K9 Pro will feature a triple rear camera
  • Oppo K9 Pro will have MediaTek Dimensity 1200
  • Oppo K9 Pro will launch with a 4,500mAh battery

Oppo K9 Pro is all set to launch on September 26 in China. Just ahead of the launch, Oppo has listed all key specifications of the phone on its China website. The company also posted several posters of the smartphone on Weibo, confirming some of the specifications. The handset is confirmed to come with a 120Hz refresh rate display and HDR10 support. The handset will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC. Oppo K9 Pro will pack a 4,500mAh battery with support for 60W fast charging. Alongside the new Oppo K9 Pro smartphone, the Chinese smartphone maker will also launch Oppo Watch Free and Oppo Smart TV K9 on September 26.

Oppo K9 Pro specifications

Oppo released a series of posts on Weibo confirming key specifications of Oppo K9 Pro ahead of launch. As per the official website listing, Oppo K9 Pro will launch with a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz screen refresh rate and 90fps support. It will pack a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC under the hood.

The upcoming Oppo K9 Pro will be equipped with a 4,500mAh battery that supports 60W Super Flash fast charging. Oppo claims that using the new technology, Oppo K9 Pro can be charged from 0 to 50 percent in just 16 minutes. Oppo confirmed that the handset carries smart five-core safety protection to ensure safety while charging overnight.

Oppo K9 Pro features a triple rear camera setup but details of the sensors are not shared by the company yet. The smartphone offers connectivity options such as Wi-Fi6, 5G, and NFC. Oppo K9 Pro will measure 8.5mm in thickness and weigh only 180 grams.

Alongside Oppo K9 Pro smartphone, Oppo will be unveiling two other products — Oppo Smart TV K9 (75-inch edition) and Oppo Watch Free on September 26. The company has confirmed the launch with multiple teasers via its official Weibo handle. Oppo Watch Free will have a rectangular design and a rubber strap, while Oppo Smart TV K9 will feature a 75-inch display.

As per a teaser poster shared by the company on Weibo, Oppo K9 Pro launch will take place on September 26 in China at 5pm local time (2:30am IST).

Realme is retiring its “X” series. We discussed the new Realme GT 5G and GT Master Edition on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo K9 Pro, Oppo K9 Pro Launch, Oppo K9 Pro Specifications, Oppo
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Online Games That Involve Betting, Wagering Could Be Banned by Karnataka; Worrying Booming Industry
Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Colour Variants Tipped; Galaxy S22 Ultra Could Come With an Integrated S Pen

Related Stories

Oppo K9 Pro With 6.43-Inch AMOLED Display, 60W Fast Charging Support Listed on Company Website Ahead of Launch
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Prime Video Channels Bundling Service Launched by Amazon for Streaming Apps
  2. How to Watch IPL 2021 Cricket Matches Online
  3. Realme Narzo 50A, Narzo 50i Smartphones Launched in India: All Details
  4. Dogecoin Knock-Off Nano Dogecoin Gains 5,000 Percent in 24 Hours
  5. iPhone 13 Series Pre-Order Begins Today: Prices Around the World
  6. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021 to Go Live Starting October 4
  7. Samsung Galaxy F42 5G to Launch in India on September 29: All Details
  8. Flipkart Big Billion Days 2021 Sale Goes Live on October 7
  9. Redmi 9 Activ Launched in India, Sale Starting Tomorrow
  10. Oppo F19s Set to Launch in India on September 27
#Latest Stories
  1. Audio-Technica ATH-102USB Budget Headphones With 30mm Dynamic Drivers Launched in India
  2. Oppo K9 Pro With 6.43-Inch AMOLED Display, 60W Fast Charging Support Listed on Company Website Ahead of Launch
  3. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Colour Variants Tipped; Galaxy S22 Ultra Could Come With an Integrated S Pen
  4. Online Games That Involve Betting, Wagering Could Be Banned by Karnataka; Worrying Booming Industry
  5. Netflix Announces Documentary on Events Surrounding Death of Canadian Crypto 'King' in India
  6. Cryptocurrency Transactions Deemed Illegal by China's Central Bank, Bitcoin Down 6 Percent
  7. Realme V11s 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, Dynamic RAM Expansion Debuts: Price, Specifications
  8. Microfliers, or Flying Microchips, Are the Smallest Human-Made Flying Structures: Research
  9. Twitter Appointed Officers in Compliance With New IT Rules, Centre Tells Delhi High Court
  10. Moto G Pure, Moto E40 Renders Surface Online; Specifications Tipped
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com