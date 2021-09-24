Oppo K9 Pro is all set to launch on September 26 in China. Just ahead of the launch, Oppo has listed all key specifications of the phone on its China website. The company also posted several posters of the smartphone on Weibo, confirming some of the specifications. The handset is confirmed to come with a 120Hz refresh rate display and HDR10 support. The handset will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC. Oppo K9 Pro will pack a 4,500mAh battery with support for 60W fast charging. Alongside the new Oppo K9 Pro smartphone, the Chinese smartphone maker will also launch Oppo Watch Free and Oppo Smart TV K9 on September 26.

Oppo K9 Pro specifications

Oppo released a series of posts on Weibo confirming key specifications of Oppo K9 Pro ahead of launch. As per the official website listing, Oppo K9 Pro will launch with a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz screen refresh rate and 90fps support. It will pack a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC under the hood.

The upcoming Oppo K9 Pro will be equipped with a 4,500mAh battery that supports 60W Super Flash fast charging. Oppo claims that using the new technology, Oppo K9 Pro can be charged from 0 to 50 percent in just 16 minutes. Oppo confirmed that the handset carries smart five-core safety protection to ensure safety while charging overnight.

Oppo K9 Pro features a triple rear camera setup but details of the sensors are not shared by the company yet. The smartphone offers connectivity options such as Wi-Fi6, 5G, and NFC. Oppo K9 Pro will measure 8.5mm in thickness and weigh only 180 grams.

Alongside Oppo K9 Pro smartphone, Oppo will be unveiling two other products — Oppo Smart TV K9 (75-inch edition) and Oppo Watch Free on September 26. The company has confirmed the launch with multiple teasers via its official Weibo handle. Oppo Watch Free will have a rectangular design and a rubber strap, while Oppo Smart TV K9 will feature a 75-inch display.

As per a teaser poster shared by the company on Weibo, Oppo K9 Pro launch will take place on September 26 in China at 5pm local time (2:30am IST).

